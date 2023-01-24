JUST IN
Hockey World Cup, Australia vs Spain QF Live Score: Spain lead 2-1 at HT

Hockey World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Live Updates: Get all the updates from the first two quarterfinals between Australia and Spain and Belgium and New Zealand

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs Spain FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinal
Australia vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023: Photo: Hockey India
Australia vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup quarterfinal

The Hockey World Cup has now reached its main knockout stage, the quarterfinals and in the first quarterfinal, Australia will take on Spain. The match will be followed by a clash between Belgium and New Zealand at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. 

Australia vs Spain Hockey World Cup quarterfinal

The quarterfinal between Australia and Spain would be between the masters of the game in Hockeyroos and the Red Sticks, who haven’t really been their best off late but have still managed to get to the quarterfinal. 

While the Aussies beat France 8-0 and South Africa 9-2 in their group stages, they also drew 3-3 with Argentina in the same group. From that group, Australia are the only team remaining in the hint so far. 

Spain on the other hand were beaten 2-0 by India and 4-0 by England. They beat Wales 5-1 and somehow managed to reach the crossovers. In the crossover, the Spanish side beat Malaysia 4-3 in the shoot-out after finishing the regulation time 3-3. 

Belgium vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup quarterfinal

The second quarterfinal of the night could have featured the home team India, but it was not as New Zealand pulled a rabbit out of the hat and after trailing 1-3, got the game to 3-3 and then won the shoot-out 5-4. Now they will face Belgium in the quarterfinal. 

Belgium have been clinical in their approach so far. Even after injuries to their main players, the battle-hardened Belgians beat Kore and Japan easily and even after being down against Germany, managed to draw the game 2-2 to finish at the top of their group.  

Australia vs Spain Quarterfinal Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the game at the Kalinga Stadium below

