Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz makes quick work of Norrie to reach semifinals

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz makes quick work of Norrie to reach semifinals

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 23 matches and became the just second Spanish player in history to reach the men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon on three occasions the other was Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz after winning quarterfinal match against Norrie. Photo: AP | PTI

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 23 matches and became the just second Spanish player in history to reach the men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon on three occasions the other was Rafael Nadal.

After Norrie held serve to open the match on Centre Court, the second-seeded Alcaraz took control by rattling off the next five games against the left-handed Briton. 

Alcaraz never let Norrie into the match facing only five break points and saving all of them. He compiled 39 winners and 13 aces to go with 26 unforced errors.

 

To be able to play another semifinal here at Wimbledon is super special, Alcaraz said in an on-court interview after finishing off the quarterfinal match in 1 hour, 39 minutes.

Alcaraz will face No. 5 Taylor Fritz for a spot in the final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova talks to the umpire during her round of 16 match against Britain's Sonay Kartal

Wimbledon error call sparks controversy as electronic line system was off

Adile Sumariwalla

India plans to bid for both 2029, 2031 World Athletics Championships

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reaches milestone with 100th career win at Wimbledon

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj wins gold 86.16m throw; Yugo wins silver

Neeraj Chopra Classic event 2025

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon