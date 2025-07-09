Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Taylor Fritz credits girlfriend after Wimbledon win sends him to semifinal

Taylor Fritz credits girlfriend after Wimbledon win sends him to semifinal

Fritz had written to himself in the note that nobody in the whole world is underachieving harder than you and urged himself to get his act together.

Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Morgan knows best, apparently.

Taylor Fritz thought the motivational note he wrote to himself after losing at Wimbledon four years ago would stay private. His girlfriend, influencer Morgan Riddle, later shared it on social media.

"That note was never supposed to be public, a smiling Fritz said after his 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) win over Karen Khachanov set up a semifinal meeting with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Fritz had written to himself in the note that nobody in the whole world is underachieving harder than you and urged himself to get his act together.

Not only does Fritz forgive Riddle, he also credits her for having such a big impact on him rising to No. 5 in the world rankings in pursuit of his first Grand Slam title.

 

Also Read

Virat Kohli at Wimbledon

Tennis players handle pressure that's comparable to IND-PAK games: Kohli

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Norrie vs Alcaraz live streaming and timing today

Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals schedule, timing, live streaming, telecast

Rishabh Pant, virat Kohli, Joe Root and Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova talks to the umpire during her round of 16 match against Britain's Sonay Kartal

Wimbledon error call sparks controversy as electronic line system was off

There's been a pretty constant results-and-ranking rise since we've been together, Fritz said.

"I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier.

"Almost like kind of just mother me in a way," he added, chuckling to himself, with like, the diet and going to sleep on time.

A smiling Fritz later added: Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words.

The 27-year-old American, who was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open, didn't face a break point in the first two sets against No. 17 Khachanov, who rebounded in the third set. It was 4-all in the fourth-set tiebreaker before Fritz claimed the final three points on Court No. 1.

It's the first time Fritz has reached the last four at Wimbledon. He's won two grass-court titles this season Stuttgart and Eastbourne and was happy he wouldn't be facing Alcaraz on clay, which would be an absolute nightmare.

Grass is very much so an equalizer. It can be an equalizer. So trust in how I'm playing, he said. I truly know the way that I played the first two sets today, there's not much any opponent on the other side can do.

Alcaraz: Golf first, then Fritz  The second-seeded Alcaraz is within sight of a Wimbledon three-peat. He extended his winning streak to 23 matches this season by beating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

Alcaraz, who has beaten Novak Djokovic in the past two finals at the All England Club, faced only five break points and saved all of them.

He wants to hit some other greens, though, before he faces Fritz.

For sure I'm going to play some golf, just to switch up my mind a little bit, Alcaraz said.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has been playing golf with Andy Murray during his Wimbledon run.

This time, his opponent could be actor Tom Holland, whom he had run into earlier.

I would love to play against him in the golf course. For me it would be such an honor. I will try to set it up in these two days that I will have much time to do it. So let's see if he will be available, and we'll tee it up.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adile Sumariwalla

India plans to bid for both 2029, 2031 World Athletics Championships

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reaches milestone with 100th career win at Wimbledon

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj wins gold 86.16m throw; Yugo wins silver

Neeraj Chopra Classic event 2025

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

D Gukesh, Gukesh

World champion D Gukesh bags Rapid title at 2025 Grand Chess Tour Zagreb

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon