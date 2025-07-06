Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Novak Djokovic reaches milestone with 100th career win at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic reaches milestone with 100th career win at Wimbledon

Martina Navratilova holds the Wimbledon singles record with 120 wins, while Roger Federer ended his career with 105 victories at the All England Club.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Novak Djokovic reached yet another career milestone at Wimbledon, becoming only the third player in the tournament’s storied history to notch 100 match wins. With a commanding 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory over fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on Saturday, Djokovic joined tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer in the exclusive 100-win club.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion took charge midway through the opening set and never looked back, stringing together nine consecutive games from 3-3 to dominate the match on Centre Court.

"Any record or piece of history I achieve at this tournament, which I love so much, feels like a blessing," Djokovic shared during his post-match interview.

 

Now 38 and competing in his 20th Wimbledon, Djokovic is set to take on 11th seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals. A potential semifinal showdown with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner also looms, while Djokovic hopes to bounce back from back-to-back final defeats at Wimbledon, including last year’s loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

Throughout the match, Djokovic displayed sharp form, committing just eight unforced errors in the first two sets and hitting 60 winners overall, including 16 aces. Although he held a 5-1 lead in the final set, Kecmanovic made him work hard to close out the match.

Also Read

Novak Djokovic, Novak

Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans ahead of Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025: Men's, women's singles round 1 match-ups, live streaming

Novak Djokovic in his first match of French Open 2025

French Open 2025: Have Fans Seen the Last of Novak Djokovic on Clay?

French Open 2025

French Open 2025: Men's singles final date, time, live streaming details

French Open

French Open 2025 matches today: Djokovic and Sinner in action today

"Aside from the final few games, I really enjoyed being out there," Djokovic said. "It got a little tricky toward the end."

A standout moment came late in the first set when Djokovic produced a brilliant diving backhand volley on the fourth deuce to earn a key break point. As the shot landed perfectly down the line, Kecmanovic could only watch in disbelief. Djokovic, still on the ground, soaked in the crowd's applause with a smile.

“At my age, I don’t take anything for granted,” he added. “I’m still out here pushing myself, sliding, diving, and giving everything to stay competitive with the younger generation.”

Martina Navratilova holds the Wimbledon singles record with 120 wins, while Roger Federer ended his career with 105 victories at the All England Club. Djokovic now stands just behind them, with the opportunity to climb even higher.

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj wins gold 86.16m throw; Yugo wins silver

Neeraj Chopra Classic event 2025

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

D Gukesh, Gukesh

World champion D Gukesh bags Rapid title at 2025 Grand Chess Tour Zagreb

NC Classic event 2025

What is NC Classic javelin throw event, and what is its significance?

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Gukesh stuns Carlsen again to seize commanding lead at Super United Chess

Topics : Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon