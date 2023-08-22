Confirmation

Women's Hockey ACT: Ranchi to host the event from October 27 to November 5

Following the successful conduct of the men's event in Chennai, India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for women for the first time, in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5 2023

India to host first ever Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi this year. Photo: Twitter

India to host first ever Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi this year. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Following the successful conduct of the men's event in Chennai, India will next host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for women for the first time, in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5 this year.
The seventh edition of the tournament will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand.
Besides India, defending champions Japan, runners-up Korea, China, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

Jharkhand has a rich hockey history, having produced seven Olympians who have represented India, including Jaipal Singh Munda, Silbanus Dungdung, Manohar Topno, Ajit Lakra, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete, Late Michael Kindo and Late Marang Gomke.
"It is an honour and great privilege for us to welcome the best women's hockey teams in Asia to come and participate at the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 which is being hosted in India for the very first time," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a statement.
"Over the past decade, hockey in Jharkhand has risen to great heights with several players from this state playing for India in both junior and senior teams. We have also produced several Olympians in the sport over the years.
"I believe the 7th edition of the tournament in Ranchi will inspire and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport."

Expressing his gratitude to Soren for his support, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said: "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren on behalf of Hockey India for his unwavering support towards the development and promotion of hockey in Jharkhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Champions Trophy hockey champions trophy Indian Hockey Team Indian hockey Hockey

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

