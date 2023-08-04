The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal in the World Archery Championships after beating Mexico in the final here on Friday. They beat Mexico 235-229 in the final. The Indian trio won 235-229 to open the gold medal account for the country in the championships. HISTORIC win for India New world champions at the Hyundai @worldarchery Championships.#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/8dNHLZJkCR— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 4, 2023Earlier, India had beaten Colombia 220-216 in the semifinals after a 228-226 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.