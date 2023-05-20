close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian archer Prathamesh wins World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme

Teenage Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar produced the biggest upset of his rising career, stunning world number one Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to grab a maiden World Cup gold medal

Press Trust of India Shanghai
Archery, Tokyo Olympics

3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Teenage Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar produced the biggest upset of his rising career, stunning world number one Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to grab a maiden World Cup gold medal in the men's individual compound section here on Saturday.

India bagged two gold in the non-Olympic compound section with the mixed team duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam opening the country's tally by upsetting top-seeded Koreans in the Stage 2 of the World Cup.

This was a successive World Cup gold medal for the mixed pair duo that had also won in the Antalya leg last month.

Prathamesh, who had earlier eliminated the Korean duo of Kim Jongho and Choi Yonghee, continued his giant-killing act to defeat the Dutchman 149-148 in the men's compound individual final.

That the 19-year-old dropped just one point from 15 arrows en route to defeating the two-time former world champion showed his incredible shooting at the highest level.

The one-point miss came in the first end as both the archers remained neck and neck after starting off with 29-all.

Also Read

Kim Jong Un's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

North Korea's Kim Jong Un lays out key goals to boost military power

Kim Jong Un presides over big military parade, featuring nuclear weapons

Kim Jong-un says N Korea has finished development of 1st spy satellite

Shaw should be dominating but has been disappointing this season: Watson

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Govt approves foreign training for Olympian sailors ahead of Asian Games

Honda's Marc Marquez shows speed, fights for podium in 1000th Grand Prix

Alcaraz wins Italian Open debut to regain No. 1 and secure Roland Garros

Second, third and fourth ends saw both of them hitting the target at ease before the 29-year-old Dutchman finally faltered in the fifth end, capping a 9 to hand the Indian teenager his first World Cup gold.

Continuing its dream run, India's compound mixed team duo of Deotale and Jyothi earlier shocked heavyweights Korea to grab successive World Cup gold medals.

The pair carried forward its new-found chemistry and shot with composure to pip the top-seeded Korean team 156-155.

Both the Indian duo and the seasoned Korean pair of Kim Jongho and Oh Yoohyun shot identical 39s out of 40 in each of the first three ends.

In the final end the Koreans cracked under pressure as Deotale and Jyothi came up with a 39 again to seal their back-to-back World Cup gold medals.

Having made an early exit in the individual section, Jyothi had a perfect start to the final, even as her 20-year-old partner struggled for a perfect 10.

Ojas, however, complemented well and brought out his best when Jyothi missed the 10 a couple of times, as the duo showed perfect chemistry at the highest level.

Locked 117-117 heading into the final end, Jyothi shot a 10 with her final arrow, while a measurement was needed on Oh Yoohyun's final arrow to confirm the Indians' victory.

"Throughout the World Cup, our co-ordination and shooting process were very good. And in the final too, we focused on our shooting process," Jyothi said.

Jyothi has now made a strong start to the 2023 World Cup season with three gold medals including one in the individual section at Antalya leg.

The Vijayawada archer is now dreaming big with the World Archery Championships in Berlin a couple of months away.

"World Championships are the most important event for us. And winning the gold medals is a big boost to our confidence. We look to continue the momentum," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : archery Sport

First Published: May 20 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian archer Prathamesh wins World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme

Archery, Tokyo Olympics
3 min read

Shaw should be dominating but has been disappointing this season: Watson

Cricket
4 min read

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

AIFF to avoid holding competitions in hot months of April and May in future

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Govt approves foreign training for Olympian sailors ahead of Asian Games

olympics, ioc
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to remain legal tender

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
4 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

No TCS on overseas payment via international credit, debit cards: FinMin

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
1 min read
Premium

A sustainable growth rate: At what level will India have no output gap?

GDP growth
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon