PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas full list of players, price and live streaming details

Much like Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas too have not performed to their potential. Even after reaching every playoff since their arrival in the league in 2017 and having Dubki King Pradeep Narwal, the best-ever raider in the history of the league on their side, the Yoddhas have not been able to get to the final even once.

Ahead of the auction in 2023, Yoddhas retained Nitesh Kumar, Pradeep and Surender Gill, the top three performers from the last season where they finished in fourth place in the points table.

With smart buys of Vijay Malik and Gurdeep, they have tried to alter the combination going into this season.

Retained Players: Nitesh Kumar (Defender), Pardeep Narwal (Raider), Surender Gill (Raider), Sumit (Defender), Ashu Singh (Defender), Mahipal (Raider), Anil Kumar (Raider)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees Helvic Simuyu Wanjala All rounder 13 Lakhs Samuel Wanjala All rounder 13 Lakhs Vijay Malik All rounder 85 Lakhs Gurdeep All rounder 20 Lakhs Harendra Kumar Defender 13 Lakhs Gulveer Singh Raider 13 Lakhs Nitin Panwar All rounder 13 Lakhs Kiran Laxman Magar Defender 13 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Hitesh (Defender), Gagana Gowda HR (Raider), Shivam Chaudhary (Raider)

Live Streaming and match details of UP Yoddhas

What is the home ground of the UP Yoddhas?

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida is the home ground of PKL franchise UP Yoddhas.

How many matches will UP Yoddhas play at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida?

UP Yoddhas will play four games at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue.

When will the UP Yoddhas play their first game?

UP Yoddhas will begin their campaign on December 02, 2023, against the U Mumba at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2024 reach Noida?

The PKL 2024 will reach Noida on December 29, 2023, with the first match between UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls.

Where will the UP Yoddhas’s matches in PKL 2024 be telecast?

UP Yoddhas’ matches in PKL 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India.

Where can people livestream UP Yoddhas’s matches in PKL 2024?

People can livestream UP Yoddhas’ matches in PKL 2024 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.