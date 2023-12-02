PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Starts at 8 pm IST

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 would make a start with hosts Gujarat Giants taking on the Telugu Titans at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. This season marks the restart of the PKL caravan which travels to each team’s home city and the fusion begins at Ahmedabad.





In the second match of the night, inaugural champions U Mumba will be up against the UP Yoddhas. Both the teams have been strong, but unable to reach the final in the last few seasons. In fact, UP have never made it to the final.



Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live telecast details

Star Sports will live broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live-streaming

Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 in India.

Gujarat Giants is one of the four teams which entered the Pro Kabaddi League in its fifth season in 2016 and are not part of the eight founding teams of the league. They showed their prowess in the first two seasons, reaching the final twice, but on both occasions, losing out to core-group teams Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls.On the other hand, the Telugu Titans will be looking to go all the way this time around as they now have the costliest and probably the best raider in the world, Pawan Sehrawat by their side. Having acquired his services for Rs 2.6 Crore, Titans will hope that he changes the fortunes of the side who have not reached the playoffs since 2016. These two face off in the first game tonight.