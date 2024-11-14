Business Standard
PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants return to winning ways with big win over Bengal

Guman's 17 points, coupled with High 5s from Himanshu and Jitender Yadav, ensured a massive win.

Press Trust of India Noida
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Gujarat Giants ended their seven-match losing streak after an impeccable performance by Guman Singh helped them secure 47-28 win over the Bengal Warriorz here on Wednesday.

Guman's 17 points, coupled with High 5s from Himanshu and Jitender Yadav, ensured a massive win.

In the second match of the night, Haryana Steelers moved to the top of the table and extended their winning run to four games after defeating the Patna Pirates 37-32.

Earlier, it was a very impressive start for the Giants, led by their star raider Guman. He bagged a quick four raid points and this set the stage as the Giants inflicted the first all out on the Warriorz.

 

Guman looked unstoppable, getting Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Kadam in a do-or-die raid.  Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 points table and team rankings here

This move effectively reduced the Bengal Warriorz to just one player as Giants took an 11-point lead at the end of the first 20 minutes with the score reading 24-13.

It was a similar show in the second half, with Himanshu joining the party for the Gujarat Giants.

He completed his High 5 after getting Arjun Rathi off the mat, while Parteek Dahiya inflicted a third all out on the Bengal Warriorz, with a raid that dismissed Vishwas S and Nitesh Kumar.

Jitender Yadav's High 5 came after an unsuccessful raid by Vishwas S, giving the Giants a comfortable 20-point lead heading into the final phase.

For every point the Warriorz scored, the Giants had an answer.

Nitin Kumar completed his Super 10, but he was the only player who performed for the Warriorz.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

