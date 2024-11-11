PKL 2024 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates match begins at 8 PM
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The second match of the day will feature U Mumba and Haryana Steelers taking each other on.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Gujarat Giants take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another thrilling clash between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.
The Giants are in urgent need of a victory, while the Pirates will be looking to keep their winning momentum going. The two teams have had vastly different fortunes this season, with the Giants sitting at the bottom of the table, while the three-time champions are ranked sixth. Check PKL 2024 points table here
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Playing 7
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.
Patna Pirates Playing 7 (probable): Devank, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ayan, Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Sandeep.
PKL 2024 second match on November 11: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
U Mumba have shown remarkable resilience this season, recovering from a shaky start to string together three consecutive wins. With 29 points, they now sit second in the league standings, just behind the leaders, Puneri Paltan, and are looking like serious title contenders.
Similarly, the Haryana Steelers, led by coach Manpreet Singh, have been equally impressive. With five wins from seven matches, they’ve established themselves as strong contenders for the championship. Currently in third place with 26 points, they’re within striking distance of the top spot.
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7
U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 11 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 11 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.
7:14 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both teams
Gujarat playing 7: Sombir, Balaji, Rakesh, Guman Singh (C), Jitender, Mohit, Parteek Dahiya
Patna playing 7: Ankit (C), Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Arkam, Shubham
Patna playing 7: Ankit (C), Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Arkam, Shubham
7:04 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning run!
Haryana Steelers would love to get another win on the night and make it to the top of the table as well. U Mumba will prove to be a difficult challenge for them however on the night.
6:53 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba take on Haryana next!
The second match of the day will see U Mumba taking on the Haryana Steelers who are in a rich vein of form at the moment. That match will begin at 9 PM IST.
6:43 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat vs Patna to kickstart the day!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The first match of the day will have the Gujarat Giants taking on the Patna Pirates in Noida. Action to begin at 8 PM IST
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:40 PM IST