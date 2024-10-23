PKL 2024 Live score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match begins at 8 PM
The sixth matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan in the first match today at the Gachibowli Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the day will feature the Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba. With crucial points up for grabs in the league, both matches are expected to deliver thrilling action for the fans.
Defending champions Puneri Paltan have had a brilliant start to their campaign, winning both of their matches in the league so far. They sit in the top 3 of the points table and will pose a genuine threat to the Tamil Thalaivas tonight. Check PKL 2024 points table here
Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Sagar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia
Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman
PKL 2024 second match on October 23: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
The second match of the day will see two teams, which have had contrasting starts to the campaign, face each other in the league. While the Gujarat Giants registered a hard-fought win against the Bengaluru Bulls earlier, U Mumba had a disappointing start this year, losing to Dabang Delhi in their opening fixture.
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Playing 7
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit
U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Deepak Kundu
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 23 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 October 23 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.
6:53 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba look to get first points on the night
After a disappointing start to the campaign against Dabang Delhi, U Mumba would be looking to get their first points in the league table tonight when they take on Gujarat Giants who have a win in the bag already.
6:43 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Defending champions in action
Defending champions Puneri Paltan will be in action tonight as they take on teh Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the evening. They will be looking forward to register their third straight win in the tournament and go back to the top of the table on the night.
6:32 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another action-packed evening awaits!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. We have another exciting set of fixtures today with the Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Gianst and U Mumba in action tonight. Action to begin at 8 PM ISt when Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan.
