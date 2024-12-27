PKL 2024 Semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs UP at 8 pm; Delhi to take on Patna at 9 pm
UP Yoddhas will look to secure their maiden final berth on Friday, while Dabang Delhi will aim to avenge their eliminator loss last season vs Pirates in semifinal 2
It’s time for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 semifinals, featuring two exciting matchups. The first semifinal will see table-toppers Haryana Steelers face the winners of eliminator 1, UP Yoddhas, at 8 pm IST. The second semifinal will see Dabang Delhi take on three-time champions Patna Pirates at 9 pm IST. The winners of these two matches will move on to face each other in the final on Sunday, December 29.
PKL 2024 semifinal 1: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
In the first semifinal, Haryana Steelers will square off against UP Yoddhas. Haryana Steelers, who finished in the top spot, will be the favourites in this matchup. However, UP Yoddhas, despite being ranked third, have been in excellent form with a 10-match undefeated run and will be looking to secure a place in the final for the first time. While Haryana have featured in the final last season, both teams are yet to lift a PKL trophy.
PKL 2024 semifinal 1: Probable lineup
Haryana Steelers (probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui
UP Yoddhas (probable): Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh
PKL 2024 semifinal 2: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates
In the second semifinal, Dabang Delhi will take on three-time champions Patna Pirates. The two teams have an interesting rivalry. Patna Pirates eliminated Dabang Delhi in PKL season 10 eliminators, while Dabang Delhi beat Patna in the final of season 8 to lift the trophy. Both teams are former champions and will look to add one more trophy to their cabinet, but for that, they first need to book their place in the final on Sunday by winning on Friday.
PKL 2024 semifinal 2: Probable playing 7
Dabang Delhi (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik
Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
The PKL 2024 semifinal matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD channels in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details
PKL 2024 semifinal matches will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
PKL 2024 Semifinal LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2024 semifinals from Pune. Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas will square off in the first semifinal, while Dabang Delhi will go up against Patna Pirates in the second semifinal. Which teams will book their place for the ultimate clash on Sunday, December 29? Stay tuned to find out.
