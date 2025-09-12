PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Bengaluru at 8 PM IST; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal at 9 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is all set to resume action with the start of its second leg in Jaipur. Fans can expect a thrilling evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium, which will host two exciting fixtures. In the opener, the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Nitin Rawal, take on the Bengaluru Bulls, while the nightcap will see Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Bengal Warriorz, both teams eager to bounce back from recent setbacks.
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Jaipur Pink Panthers, after snapping their losing run in their last outing, will aim to make a winning start to their home leg when they face the in-form Bengaluru Bulls in Match 29 of the season. Both sides are evenly matched with two victories apiece and will be determined to claim their third win.
The clash is expected to be dominated by the raiders, with both teams boasting dynamic attacking talent. However, the deciding factor could well be the defensive units, whichever side holds firm in defence is likely to walk away with the win.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7s
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya ALSO READ: PKL 2025 live streaming: September 12 match list, timings, telecast details
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz both began their campaigns with strong performances but have since stumbled in recent matches. As they gear up for Friday’s clash, both teams will be focused on reversing their fortunes.
Tamil Thalaivas rely heavily on their star raiding duo, Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal, who have been consistently scoring but are in need of better defensive support. Bengal Warriorz, led by the explosive Devank Dalal, face similar issues, with their defence struggling to contain opposition raiders. This match could come down to which side manages to shore up its defensive strategies.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Probable Starting 7s
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish
PKL 2025 September 12 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 12 matches in India.
PKL 2025 September 12 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
7:50 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to start tonight as the spectators make their way to their seats ahead of an action packed night.
7:44 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd match of the night!
Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz kicked off their campaigns with promising starts but have faced setbacks in recent outings. As they prepare for their Friday showdown, both sides will be eager to get back to winning ways and regain momentum.
The Thalaivas will once again look to their dependable raiding pair, Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal, who have been consistent point scorers but lack solid backing from the defence. Similarly, Bengal Warriorz, led by the dynamic Devank Dalal, have shown strength in attack but have struggled defensively against opposition raiders. The outcome of this clash may well depend on which team can tighten up their defensive unit.
7:36 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st match of the night!
After ending their losing streak in their previous match, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to kick off their home leg on a high as they take on the in-form Bengaluru Bulls in Match 29 of the season. With both teams having secured two wins each so far, this encounter promises to be a closely contested battle for a crucial third victory.
While the spotlight will be on the raiders, given the attacking depth in both camps, the outcome may ultimately hinge on the defensive performances. The team that shows greater resilience and discipline in defence is likely to emerge victorious.
7:29 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur to witness another exciting double-header!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 clash in Jaipur. Four teams back in action tonight with Jaipur, Bengaluru, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal in action tonight. Action begins at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 12 2025