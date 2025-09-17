PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu vs Delhi underway; Haryana vs Patna up next
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue with Day 19 action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with two big matches on the card today. In the first match of the night, Telugu Titans will face Dabang Delhi, with both teams looking to improve their position on the points table. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will look to make a quick recovery when they face last year’s runners-up, Patna Pirates, in the second match of the night.
Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi
The Jaipur leg of PKL Season 12 Rivalry Week continues with a gripping clash between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Telugu Titans, a rivalry that has taken dramatic turns over the years. Titans once had the upper hand, winning eight of the first nine encounters, but the narrative has flipped completely since Season 6. Delhi have asserted dominance with 11 consecutive wins against the Titans, making this one of the most lopsided head-to-head streaks in league history.
Delhi enter the contest unbeaten this season, brimming with confidence and balance across departments. For the Titans, however, this game is about pride and proving they can end Delhi’s long-standing supremacy. With two streaks at stake, expect high intensity as the Titans look to script a turnaround, while Delhi aim to extend their flawless record.
Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
The second clash of the day features a rematch of the PKL Season 11 final, as Haryana Steelers lock horns with Patna Pirates. Both sides have struggled to find consistency so far, and the Jaipur crowd will be eager to see which team regains momentum.
For Patna, the spotlight has been firmly on Ayan Lohchab, who has almost single-handedly kept their scoring chart ticking. But the Pirates will need more support from their raiders and defenders to challenge the reigning champions. On the other side, the Steelers are dealing with the absence of their talisman, Naveen Kumar, leaving their defence exposed and under pressure.
With pride, rivalry, and two crucial points on the line, this promises to be a bruising battle. Both teams know a win here could define their Jaipur leg campaign.
PKL 2025 September 17 matches live telecast
The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 17 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
PKL 2025 September 17 matches live streaming
The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 17 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 17 matches from Jaipur here.
7:45 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17: Match timings
The PKL 2025 September 17 matches will start at 8 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now. Stay tuned to find out all the live updates.
7:28 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2025 September 17 matches. Two more big matches will be on display today, on the fourth day of the Jaipur leg. But who will be the two victorious teams tonight? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:30 PM IST