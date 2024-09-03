Business Standard
Pro Kabaddi League season 11: PKL 2024 start date, venue and live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League season 11: PKL 2024 start date, venue and live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will begin on October 18. PKL season 11 will have a three-destination format instead of the traditional 12-destination format this year.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
The season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2024) has been announced by the league's organisers, Mashale Sports, on Tuesday, September 3. PKL 2024 will begin on October 18 in Hyderabad. The tournament will have a three-destination format instead of the traditional 12-destination format in 2024. 

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 venues

As per the official announcement, PKL season 11 will begin on Friday, October 18, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. 

The tournament will begin with first-leg action in Hyderabad before moving to Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg on November 10. The third leg will occur at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 onwards. The dates for play-offs and their venues will be announced later on.

  • Hyderabad - 18th October onwards at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
  • Noida - 10th November onwards at Noida Indoor Stadium
  • Pune - 3rd December onwards Balewadi Badminton Stadium
     
League Commissioner Anupam Goswami expressed excitement about the PKL 2024, highlighting its potential to elevate Kabaddi's status further domestically and internationally.

"After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world."

Earlier, PKL 2024 auction, held in Mumbai in August, created a new league record with eight players commanding bids exceeding Rs one crore. Sachin Tanwar was the most expensive player in the auction, with Tamil Thalaivas bidding 2.15 crore for the raider.


Full list of sold players in the PKL 2024 auction

Player Team Salary
Sachin Tamil Thalaivas 2.15 crore
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Haryana Steelers 2.07 crore
Guman Singh Gujarat Giants 1.97 crore
Pawan Sehrawat Telugu Titans (FBM) 1.725 crore
Bharat UP Yoddhas 1.30 crore
Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors (FBM) 1.15 crore
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Bengaluru Bulls 1.107 crore
Sunil Kumar U Mumba 1.015 crore
Manjeet U Mumba 0.8 crore
Pardeep Narwal Bengaluru Bulls 0.7 crore
Krishan Dhull Telugu Titans 0.7 crore
Shubham Shinde Patna Pirates 0.7 crore
Ajith V Kumar Puneri Paltan 0.66 crore
Jai Bhagwan Bengaluru Bulls 0.63 crore
Surjeet Singh Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.6 crore
Gurdeep Patna Pirates 0.59 crore
Fazel Atrachali Bengal Warriors 0.5 crore
Deepak Rajender Singh Patna Pirates 0.5 crore
Bhavani Rajput UP Yoddhas 0.45 crore
Arjun Rathi Bengal Warriors 0.41 crore
Neeraj Kumar Gujarat Giants 0.35 crore
Vikash Khandola Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.32 crore
Mayur Jagannath Kadam Bengal Warriors 0.302 crore
Sahul Kumar UP Yoddhas 0.3 crore
Siddharth Sirish Desai Dabang Delhi 0.26 crore
Ashish Dabang Delhi 0.235 crore.
Manjeet Telugu Titans 0.27 crore
Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi UP Yoddhas 0.25 crore
Meetu Sharma Patna Pirates 0.219 crore
Mahender Singh UP Yoddhas 0.214 crore
Nitin Rawal Bengaluru Bulls 0.201 crore
Devank Patna Pirates 0.201 crore
Mohit Puneri Paltan 0.2 crore
Sombir Gujarat Giants 0.2 crore
Vijay Malik Telugu Titans 0.2 crore
Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje Bengal Warriors 0.20 crore
Parvesh Bhainswal U Mumba 0.195 crore
Heidarali Ekrami UP Yoddhas 0.191 crore
Jang Kun Lee Patna Pirates 0.175 crore
Vahid RezaEimehr Gujarat Giants 0.171 crore
Mohd. Amaan Puneri Paltan 0.162 crore
Amirhossein Bastami (FBM) Tamil Thalaivas 0.151 crore
Shrikant Jadhav Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.15 crore
Stuwart Singh U Mumba 0.142 crore
Ali Hadi Puneri Paltan 0.141 crore
Amin Ghorbani U Mumba 0.14 crore
Monu Gujarat Giants 0.14 crore
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (FBM) Gujarat Giants 0.136 crore
Mohammad Baba Ali Dabang Delhi 0.135 crore
Amir Hassan Noroozi Puneri Paltan 0.134 crore
Sanjay Haryana Steelers 0.132 crore
Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj Patna Pirates 0.131 crore
Moein Safaghi Tamil Thalaivas 0.13 crore
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore
Hamid Mirzaei Nader Patna Pirates 0.13 crore
Hasun Thongkruea Bengaluru Bulls 0.13 crore
Milad Jabbari Telugu Titans 0.13 crore
Pramot Saising Bengaluru Bulls 0.13 crore
Md. Mijanur Rahman Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore
Chai-Ming Chang Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore
Mohammad Malak Telugu Titans 0.13 crore
Brijendra Singh Chaudhary Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore
Nitesh Kumar Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore
Sunder Telugu Titans 0.13 crore
Aman Puneri Paltan 0.13 crore
Arpit Saroha Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore
Gaurav Chhillar Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore
Prashant Kumar Rathi Patna Pirates 0.13 crore
Praveen Thakur Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore
Himanshu Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore
Neeraj Narwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore
Ashish Narwal Telugu Titans 0.13 crore
Pravinder Patna Pirates 0.13 crore
Ravi Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore
Vishal Puneri Paltan 0.13 crore
Babu Murugasan Patna Pirates 0.13 crore
Himanshu Singh Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore
Harsh Mahesh Lad Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore
Rohan Singh Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore
Rinku Narwal Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore
Mohit Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore
Manuj Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore
Jatin Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore
Lucky Sharma Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore
K. Dharanidharan Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore
Satish Kannan U Mumba 0.13 crore
Nitesh Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore
Vinay Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore
Sagar Kumar Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore
Pranay Vinay Rane Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore
Navneet Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore
Sambhaji Wabale Bengal Warriors 0.129 crore
Akshay R. Suryawanshi UP Yoddhas 0.129 crore
Shubham Kumar U Mumba 0.092 crore
M. Dhanasekar U Mumba 0.092 crore
Amit Kumar Telugu Titans 0.09 crore
Raj D. Salunkhe Gujarat Giants 0.09 crore
Vivek UP Yoddhas 0.09 crore
Aamir Wani Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.09 crore
Mayank Malik Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.09 crore
Aman Patna Pirates 0.09 crore
Sagar Patna Pirates 0.09 crore
Manikandan S. Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore
Rahul Dabang Delhi 0.09 crore
Hem Raj Bengal Warriors 0.09 crore
Ashish Gill Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore
Akash B Chavhan Bengal Warriors 0.09 crore
Parveen Dabang Delhi 0.09 crore
Himanshu Gujarat Giants 0.09 crore
Aryavardhan Navale Puneri Paltan 0.09 crore
Vishal Choudhary U Mumba 0.09 crore
Naveen Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore
Aadesh Siwach Gujarat Giants 0.09 crore
Aashish Kumar U Mumba 0.09 crore
Sanskar Mishra Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore
Sourav Puneri Paltan 0.09 crore
Sourabh Fagare Tamil Thalaivas 0.09 crore
 

Full list of unsold players for PKL 2024
 

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 stat date, live streaming and telecast

When will PKL 2024 begin?
 
PKL 2024 will begin on Friday, October 18, 2024.

What are the venues for Pro Kabaddi League 2024?

Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai are the three venues for PKL 2024.

Where will Pro Kabaddi League 2024 leg one will begin?

The leg one of PKL 2024 will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024?

The live telecast of PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports Networks.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

