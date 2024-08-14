PKL 2024 auction: Fazel to Pardeep; top 10 players to trigger bidding war

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction is set to trigger a bidding war, with superstars like Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat going under the hammer. A total of 88 players have been retained by the 12 PKL teams under three categories: Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP). The defending champions, Puneri Paltan, have retained the highest number of players, with 12 in total.

For the 2024-25 season, all teams will have the opportunity to restructure their squads entirely, with multiple superstars and exciting talents taking centre stage during the auction on August 15 and August 16 in Mumbai.

The retention policy followed by the teams this time has left fans and experts bewildered, as many have chosen to release star players to maintain larger purses for the auction. UP Yoddhas has released the most successful raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, and Gujarat Giants, the most successful defender - Fazel Atrachali - are only two examples of how teams are going all out during the auction this time.



Check out the full list of the top 10 players released by teams ahead of the PKL 2024 auction



1. Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Teams played for: Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, and UP Yoddhas

Total raid points: 1,690

Total raid points last season: 122

The most successful raider in PKL history, Pardeep Narwal, will find himself in the auction pool for PKL 2024 auction after being released by UP Yoddhas. Known as the "Dubki King" for his innovative escaping style, Pardeep was a key factor in Patna Pirates’ three consecutive title wins. However, he failed to replicate his success with the Yoddhas.



2. Fazel Atrachali (Defender)

Teams played for: Patna Pirates, U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, and Gujarat Giants

Total tackle points: 486

Total tackle points last season: 62





ALSO READ: PKL 2024 auction: Full list of retained players of all 12 Pro Kabaddi teams The Sultan, Fazel Atrachali, who led Gujarat Giants in PKL 2023, has been released ahead of auction. Fazel, the most successful defender in PKL history, is also known for his leadership skills. The Iranian defender is often seen leading the sides he plays for, making him a highly sought-after player in the Pro Kabaddi 2024 auction.

3. Pawan Sehrawat (Raider)

Teams played for: Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants, and Telugu Titans

Total raid points: 1,189

Total raid points last season: 202

One of the most dependable kabaddi player in PKL and the Indian skipper, Pawan Sehrawat, has been released by the Telugu Titans despite his excellent performance in Pro Kabaddi 2023. Pawan’s release is likely to raise questions about the team’s management and their strategy for the PKL 2024-25.



4. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Defender)

Teams played for: Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan

Total tackle points: 272

Total tackle points last season: 99

In a surprising move, Puneri Paltan have released Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh ahead of the 2024 auction, despite him being the most successful defender of season 10. The Iranian player, who was bought for Rs 2.35 crore before season 10, has been performing consistently, amassing a total of 272 points in just one season. The decision not to retain him might be a financial strategy by Puneri Paltan.



5. Maninder Singh (Raider)

Teams played for: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors

Total raid points: 1,428

Total raid points last season: 197

Multi-points Maninder Singh has been released by Bengal Warriors for the second season in a row. Bengal bought him back in the auction after releasing him before season 10, and this might be the case once again, as the raider had another good season and was the main reason behind their successful campaign in season 8.



6. Nitesh Kumar (Defender)

Teams played for: UP Yoddhas

Total tackle points: 350

Total tackle points last season: 37

One of the key players for UP Yoddhas over the seasons, Nitesh Kumar, will be featured in the auction for season 11 after a lacklustre season 10. UP Yoddhas, who are looking to rebuild their side, have released several core players, including Nitesh.



7. Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Teams played for: Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates

Total raid points: 952

Total raid points last season: 171

Although Sachin Tanwar’s record is not as impressive as those of big stars like Pardeep and Pawan, his release by Patna Pirates has shocked fans of the three-time champions. Sachin carried the Pirates’ raiding department after Pardeep Narwal’s departure in season 7 but failed to lead the team to a title win, resulting in his release.



8. Sumit (Defender)

Teams played for: UP Yoddhas

Total tackle points: 254

Total tackle points last season: 61

Another core player released by UP Yoddhas ahead of the season 11 auction is Sumit. Along with Nitesh, Sumit formed a formidable defensive line for the Yoddhas. His release might surprise fans, but after inconsistent performances in recent seasons, this could be a tactical move by the team to free up space by not retaining him.



9. Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Teams played for: Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls

Total raid points: 800

Total raid points last season: 68

Despite being hailed as a fast-rising talent, Vikash Kandola has failed to retain his form in recent seasons. His lack of significant performances in the last season led Bengaluru Bulls to decide against retaining him.



10. Sunil Kumar (Defender)

Teams played for: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Jaipur Pink Panthers

Total tackle points: 336

Total tackle points last season: 55

Another surprising release ahead of the season 11 auction is Sunil Kumar, who led Jaipur Pink Panthers to their second PKL trophy in season 9 and reached the finals in season 10. However, Sunil’s inconsistent performances might have influenced the two-time champions’ decision not to retain him.