PKL 2024 auction live timing, teams salary purse, live streaming

A total of more than 500 players will go under the hammer for the season 11 auction. The auction pool for Season 11 will be divided into four categories.

Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League auction date and time

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 is set to take place in Mumbai on August 15 and August 16. After 88 players were retained by the 12 participating teams ahead of the auction under three categories—Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP)—more than 500 players will go under the hammer in two days of exhilarating action. The auction pool for PKL 2024 will feature names like Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, and Fazel Atrachali, who are likely to trigger an intense bidding war among the teams.

The auction pool for season 11 will be divided into four categories: Category A (Rs 30 lakh), Category B (Rs 20 lakh), Category C (Rs 13 lakh), and Category D (Rs 9 lakh). The PKL owners have to a salary purse of Rs 5 crore to create an ideal squad, which will comprise of raiders, defenders, and all-rounders.
Full list of retained players by all 12 teams ahead of the auction:
 
Bengal Warriors
 
Vishwas S (ERP), Nitin Kumar (ERP), Shreyas Umbardand (ENYP), Aditya S. Shinde (ENYP), Dipak Arjun Shinde (ENYP), Maharudra Garje (ENYP)
 

Bengaluru Bulls
 
Ponparthiban Subramanian (ERP), Sushil (ERP), Rohit Kumar (ERP), Saurabh Nandal (RYP), Aditya Shankar Powar (ENYP), Akshit (ENYP), Arulnanthababu (ENYP), Parteek (ENYP)
 
Dabang Delhi K.C.
 
Ashu Malik (ERP), Naveen Kumar (ERP), Vikrant (ERP), Ashish (ENYP), Himmat Antil (ENYP), Manu Yogesh (ENYP)
 
Gujarat Giants
 
Balaji D (ERP), Jitender Yadav (ERP), Parteek Dahiya (RYP), Rakesh (RYP), Nitin (ENYP)
 
Haryana Steelers
 
Rahul Sethpal (ERP), Ghanshyam Roka Magar (ERP), Jaideep (RYP), Mohit (RYP), Vinay (RYP), Jaya Soorya NS (ENYP), Hardeep (ENYP), Shivam Anil Patare (ENYP), Vishal S. Tate (ENYP)
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers
 
Arjun Deshwal (ERP), Reza Mirbagheri (ERP), Ankush (RYP), Abhishek KS (RYP), Abhijeet Malik (ENYP)
 
Patna Pirates
 
Ankit (ERP), Sandeep Kumar (ERP), Manish (RYP), Abinand Subhash (ENYP), Kunal Mehta (ENYP), Sudhakar M (ENYP)
 
Puneri Paltan
 
Abinesh Nadarajan (ERP), Gaurav Khatri (ERP), Aditya Tushar Shinde (RYP), Akash Santosh Shinde (RYP), Mohit Goyat (RYP), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar (RYP), Pankaj Mohite (RYP), Sanket Sawant (RYP), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (ENYP), Nitin (ENYP), Tushar Dattaray Adhavade (ENYP), Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble (ENYP)
 
Tamil Thalaivas
 
Narender (ENYP), Sahil (ENYP), Mohit (ENYP), Aashish (ENYP), Sagar (ENYP), Himanshu (ENYP), M. Abishek (ENYP), Nitesh Kumar (ENYP), Nitin Singh (ENYP), Ronak (ENYP), Vishal Chahal (ENYP)
 
Telugu Titans
 
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai (ERP), Ajit Pandurang Pawar (ERP), Ankit (ENYP), Omkar Narayan Patil (ENYP), Praful Sudam Zaware (ENYP), Sanjeevi S (ENYP)
 
U Mumba
 
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (ERP), Rinku (ERP), Shivam (RYP), Bittu (ENYP), Gokulakannan M. (ENYP), Mukilan Shanmugam (ENYP), Sombir (ENYP)
 
UP Yoddhas
 
Sumit (RYP), Surender Gill (RYP), Ashu Singh (RYP), Gagana Gowda HR (ENYP), Hitesh (ENYP), Shivam Chaudhary (ENYP)

PKL 2024 auction date, time, telecast, live streaming details


When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction take place?
 
The PKL 2024 auction will take place on Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16.
 
What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction begin?
 
The auction of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will begin at 7:30 PM IST on both days.

What is the venue of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?
 
The PKL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.
 
What is the total salary purse allocated to all 12 teams for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction?
 
All 12 teams have been allocated a total salary purse of Rs 5 crore for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PKL 2024 auction in India?
 
The live broadcast of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 auction?
 
The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

