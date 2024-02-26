Google tests Gemini AI in Messages app: How it works and supported devices

Google has announced the roll out of Gemini AI for Google Messages app. With Gemini AI in Messages, Google said, users will be able to chat with the AI assistant, draft messages, plan events, and do more without leaving the app.

Google said Gemini AI is now available for public beta testing on select Android smartphones in English, with French available as additional language in Canada. Google said that the feature will only be available for those users who have a personal Google Account and have opted to join beta testing for the application. Gemini AI in Google Messages will not work with accounts managed by Family Link or with a Workspace Account.

Gemini in Message: Eligible Android devices

Google Pixel 6 or later

Google Pixel Fold

Samsung Galaxy S22 or later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Gemini in Message: How it works

Open the Google Messages app on supported Android device

Tap the chat with Gemini option, or go to Start Chat > Gemini

When using Gemini on Messages for the first time, follow the on screen instructions

Enter your question or prompt in the message field

You can tap on “Suggestions” above the message field to explore different conversations

To send an image as a prompt, tap on the attach media option next to the message field.

Select a picture from the media screen and tap on “Send” message button.

As Gemini for Messages is still in its testing phase, Google said, users can provide feedback for the responses by holding a response and tapping on the thumbs up or thumbs down icon. Users can also delete the entire conversation with Gemini from within the Messages app. However, to delete a specific prompt from the Gemini chat, users would need to open their Gemini apps activity and selectively delete the prompts they want to remove from the chat.