Gmail app for Android gets 'select all' option: What it is and how it works

Gmail app for iPhone had the select all option available since last year. Essentially, the option allows users to apply an action, such as delete and mark as important, on multiple email in one go

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Google has started rolling out the option to select multiple emails in its Gmail app for Android devices. The “Select All” option is now available for select users on the Gmail App for Android devices, and it is gradually rolling out for all users. The new option allows users to select 50 emails at once.
Previously, Google only allowed selecting one email at a time. With the “Select All” option, users can take actions such as deletion for multiple emails at once. This feature has been available on the Gmail app for iOS devices and is now rolling out for Android devices as well.
How to select and delete multiple emails
  • To select multiple emails at once, open your Gmail app and long press an email
  • Look for the “Select All” button, which appears on the top left corner of the screen
  • Tap on the “Select All” button to select multiple emails, which usually ranges up to 50 most recent emails received in the inbox
  • Tap on the delete button, visible at the top of the screen, to delete the selected emails
  • For other available actions, tap on the options button on the top right corner
In December 2023, Google added a dedicated button for unsubscribing to emails on the Gmail app on iOS devices. The ‘Unsubscribe’ button is placed below the emails subject line in blue colour. Before this addition, users had to tap on more at the top of the message window and then scroll down to choose the unsubscribe option to disable emails from a specific sender address.

Topics : Google gmail Gmail Google apps Technology

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

