Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

While adding to convenience since the link history feature stores users' browsing history for 30 days, it raises concerns over Meta's disclosure that it may use the information to improve ads

Meta, facebook, instagram

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta has introduced a new “Link History” setting on Facebook and Instagram that it said would allow users to find browsing history easily with the apps. The setting is now available on the Facebook and Instagram apps on both iOS and Android. While adding to convenience since the link history feature stores users’ browsing history for 30 days, it raises concerns over Meta’s disclosure that it may use the information to improve ads shown to users across its platforms.

What is Link History

While Meta calls it a feature aimed at user convenience, the “Link History” is essentially a new setting added to Facebook and Instagram. According to Meta, enabling Link history settings records recent sites users have visited on the app and keeps them in one place.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meta said that this feature makes it easier for the users to retrieve links that they have visited in the past, for 30 days to be precise. It is an opt-in feature, which is enabled by default but the users can opt-out if they wish to. Below is the process:

How to enable/disable link history on Facebook

Android

  • Open Facebook app
  • Tap on the “more” icon visible at the bottom right corner
  • Tap on “Setting and Privacy”
  • Tap on link history
  • Here, toggle on/off to enable/disable “Link History” setting

iPhone

  • Open Facebook app
  • Tap on “Menu” marked with profile picture on the bottom ride side of the app window
  • Tap on “Settings & Privacy”
  • Tap on “Link history”
  • Here, toggle on/off to enable/disable link history setting
Important to note, while you can toggle off the link history to stop the Facebook app from keeping records of the browsing history, Meta may take up to 90 days to complete the deletion process of already saved history.

ALSO READ: Indians downloaded 26 billion apps on mobile devices in 2023, shows data 

How-to enable/disable link history on Instagram

Android

  • Open Instagram app
  • Tap the three lines at the top right bottom
  • Tap on “Settings and Privacy”
  • In the “your app and media” section, choose “website permissions”
  • Tap on “browser Settings”
  • Here, toggle on/off to enable/disable link history setting

iPhone

  • Open the Instagram app
  • Tap on the profile picture, visible on the bottom right side of the app window
  • Tap on the hamburger menu, visible on the top right side of the app window
  • Tap on “your activity” option and scroll down to “How you use Instagram” section to find link history setting
  • Here, toggle on/off to enable/disable link history setting

Also Read

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Indians downloaded 26 billion apps on mobile devices in 2023, shows data

WhatsApp backup to count towards GDrive storage soon for Android users

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Topics : Facebook Instagram Data Privacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateGold Silver Price TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon