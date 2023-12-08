Meta's Threads brings 'Tags' for organising posts by topics: Know details

Meta is rolling out 'Tags' for Threads, similar to hashtags. In a post on Threads, Meta's newest social media platform announced that it is adding a new Tags feature to the platform for categorising posts into topics.

Tags work similarly to hashtags as they group multiple posts or content, making it easy for the user to find them using keywords. However, unlike hashtags, Threads only allow users to add one tag or topic to a post. Meta said that this makes it easier for users who care about that topic to find and read a post.

To choose an existing topic or to create a new one, user can tap on the '#' key or a new dedicated Tag button in the Post composer. A Tag can include spaces and special characters.

Topics do not appear with a hashtag on a published post, instead, they appear in blue text, resembling a hyperlink. Users can tap the blue text to see more discussions on a topic.

Earlier, Meta announced that it will now allow users to delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram account.

To delete the Threads profile, the user needs to tap on Account under the Settings menu. There are two options available under this section- Delete or Deactivate Profile. Deactivating the profile is temporary, and selecting this option will archive all data until the user decides to rejoin the platform. Deleting profile is permanent, however, the content, likes, and followers all will be hidden before being permanently deleted after 30 days. It should be noted that selecting either option will not deactivate or delete the linked Instagram profile.