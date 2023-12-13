Sensex (-0.56%)
69164.41 -386.62
Nifty (-0.54%)
20792.60 -113.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.18%)
6765.90 + 12.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
44556.35 0.60
Nifty Bank (-0.26%)
46972.75 -124.80
Heatmap

Snapchat gets new AI features, including AI generated Snaps and extend tool

Snapchat has announced that it will allow Plus subscribers to edit and share AI generated images as regular Snaps

Snapchat

Image: Snapchat

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Social media platform Snapchat is adding new generative AI features, including AI generated Snaps, AI-powered extend tool, and more. These new features are gradually rolling out for Snapchat Plus subscribers globally.

In a blogpost on its official website, Snap said that Snapchat Plus users can tap on the AI icon on the toolbar on the right side of the screen to open Snapchat’s image generator interface where the user can type in prompts or choose preset options to generate an image. The AI-generated image can then be edited and shared just like a regular snap.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides, the company introduced the extend tool that can be accessed through the toolbar by tapping on the ‘Crop’ icon and selecting the new ‘Extend’ button on the bottom of the screen. This AI-powered tool broadens the picture and fills the background space using AI, making the subject of the photo appear farther away from the camera.

Snapchat has added more ways of using Dreams feature for generating imaginative AI selfies with friends. The company has announced that Snapchat Plus subscribers will get one free pack of eight Dreams a month.

Earlier, Meta announced a new Reimagine feature for Meta AI’s text-to-image generator on Messenger and Instagram. Meta AI generates and shares images based on users request, the new reimagine feature allows the receiver to generate a riff on the shared picture using a text prompt and share it back.

Meta said that they are testing more features for Meta AI on Facebook, including an option to convert images from landscape to portrait orientation.

Also Read

HP launches Pavilion Plus laptops with IMAX-enhanced displays: Details here

OpenAI allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files for contextual responses

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

OpenAI launches DALL-E 3 image generator with ChatGPT integration

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

WhatsApp set to introduce new Channel Alerts feature for Android users

Meta's Threads brings 'Tags' for organising posts by topics: Know details

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details

WhatsApp brings Secret Code, a new way to lock personal chats: Details here

Topics : Snapchat Social media apps artifical intelligence Technology

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySamsung Galaxy Buds 3Gold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackAir quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon