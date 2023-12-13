Snapchat gets new AI features, including AI generated Snaps and extend tool

Social media platform Snapchat is adding new generative AI features, including AI generated Snaps, AI-powered extend tool, and more. These new features are gradually rolling out for Snapchat Plus subscribers globally.

In a blogpost on its official website, Snap said that Snapchat Plus users can tap on the AI icon on the toolbar on the right side of the screen to open Snapchat’s image generator interface where the user can type in prompts or choose preset options to generate an image. The AI-generated image can then be edited and shared just like a regular snap.

Besides, the company introduced the extend tool that can be accessed through the toolbar by tapping on the ‘Crop’ icon and selecting the new ‘Extend’ button on the bottom of the screen. This AI-powered tool broadens the picture and fills the background space using AI, making the subject of the photo appear farther away from the camera.

Snapchat has added more ways of using Dreams feature for generating imaginative AI selfies with friends. The company has announced that Snapchat Plus subscribers will get one free pack of eight Dreams a month.

Earlier, Meta announced a new Reimagine feature for Meta AI’s text-to-image generator on Messenger and Instagram. Meta AI generates and shares images based on users request, the new reimagine feature allows the receiver to generate a riff on the shared picture using a text prompt and share it back.

Meta said that they are testing more features for Meta AI on Facebook, including an option to convert images from landscape to portrait orientation.