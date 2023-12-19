Sensex (    %)
                        
Google announces India-first AI-powered experiences for Maps: Details here

Among the new AI-powered experiences is the address descriptors, lens integration, and live view walking navigation. Below are the details of the features soon coming to Google Maps

Live View Navigation in Google Maps

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Google has announced an array of India-first AI-powered features for Maps. Among the new AI-powered experiences is the address descriptors, lens integration, and live view walking navigation. Google said that with new features the company wants to provide a more comprehensive Maps experience, which is localised for the needs of Indian users. Below are the details of the features soon coming to Google Maps in India:

Address Descriptors
Google said the Address Descriptors feature would make it easier for users in India to find locations on Maps. Essentially, this features would add up to five of the most relevant landmarks automatically together with the shared pin location. The feature will roll out to users across the country early next year, said Google.

Lens in Maps

Google said it would soon integrated Lens in Maps. With this feature, users can point their smartphones camera to a street to view relevant information about nearby locations such as restaurants and cafes. Google Maps will also display additional information such as opening hours, ratings, reviews and photos. Lens in Map will be rolling-out initially in 15 Indian cities, starting January 2024 for Android devices.

Live View Walking Navigation

Google said this feature would let users see directions and distance markers overlaid on the Maps screen. The Live View Walking Navigation will be available for over 3,000 cities and towns across India for Android users.

Fuel-efficient Routing

Google said this feature would allow users to view more sustainable alternative routes for four wheelers and two-wheelers by analysing data such as real-time traffic, road elevation, and vehicle engine type. The feature will be available for users across the country starting January 2024.

Other features

Google said its Where Is My Train app will now include real-time train location, schematic maps, platform numbers, and more for local trains in Mumbai and Kolkata. Besides, Google announced partnership with ONDC and Namma Yatri to bring metro schedules and booking directly on Google Maps. This feature will roll out by mid 2024, starting with Kochi metro

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

