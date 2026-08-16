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Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Andhra leads AI, big data analytics skilling under FutureSkills PRIME

Andhra leads AI, big data analytics skilling under FutureSkills PRIME

Andhra Pradesh leads India in AI and Big Data Analytics skilling under FutureSkills PRIME, with more than 1 lakh candidates completing certification

AI, artificial intelligence

| Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

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Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in AI and Big Data Analytics skilling under the Centre's FutureSkills PRIME programme, with over 1 lakh candidates certified, according to Union government data.

The data provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on August 12 showed that more than 1.5 lakh candidates in Andhra Pradesh had been enrolled or trained in AI and BDA over the last three years.

"Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top-performing state in AI and Big Data Analytics skilling under the Centre's FutureSkills PRIME programme, with 1,08,895 candidates completing certification," the ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

 

The number of certified candidates places Andhra Pradesh at the top among states under the programme, highlighting the state's growing pool of trained technology professionals.

The AI and BDA figures are part of a wider technology-skilling drive in Andhra Pradesh under FutureSkills PRIME.

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Cumulatively, more than 2.1 lakh candidates in the state have been enrolled or trained in AI and BDA under the programme, while the overall number across all emerging technology domains stands at more than 4.3 lakh, the release said.

FutureSkills PRIME is a MeitY initiative implemented in partnership with NASSCOM that focuses on skilling, reskilling and upskilling in emerging technologies, including AI, BDA, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, blockchain and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, it said.

At the national level, the programme has recorded more than 34 lakh registrations, 23 lakh enrolled or trained candidates and 13 lakh candidates who have completed training or received certification, with 86 per cent of participants coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The growing AI talent base is expected to support Andhra Pradesh's efforts to attract investment in emerging technologies and develop technology hubs, according to the release.

The state is also positioning Visakhapatnam as a technology and AI hub and developing Amaravati as a modern, technology-driven capital, it said, creating a broader ecosystem for the growing pool of skilled talent.

FutureSkills Prime is a digital skilling initiative by NASSCOM & MeitY, aimed at making India a Digital Talent Nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence MSME sector Nasscom

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 11:26 PM IST