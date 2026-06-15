Andhra Pradesh, Google to form task force for AI and digital governance

Google and the Andhra Pradesh government will establish a special joint task force to explore and accelerate collaboration across sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital governance, with the aim of establishing the coastal state as India’s leading hub for AI, data centres and digital infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a visit to Singapore, invited Google to play a larger role in the state’s digital governance initiatives and sought support from Google Cloud in leveraging AI-driven technologies to enhance public service delivery.

He said the state aims to strengthen its real-time governance ecosystem through advanced cloud technologies and AI-powered solutions. He also expressed interest in expanding AI skilling and cloud certification programmes in partnership with Google Cloud.

The chief minister also emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to green energy development, noting that the state is creating a sustainable energy ecosystem to support data centres and other energy-intensive industries.

Google said last year that it would invest about $15 billion over five years to set up a 1-gigawatt AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Naidu also met Sunil Nambiar, head of operations, YCH Logistics Group, to discuss opportunities in logistics infrastructure, supply chain management and industrial development. The discussions focused on the possibility of establishing a world-class, technology-driven Supply Chain City in Andhra Pradesh. He also highlighted the state’s strategic advantages, including its 1,053-km coastline, extensive highway network, modern ports, airports and strong railway connectivity.

He also met Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of UN-Habitat, and invited the organisation to establish a Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh. He conveyed the state's willingness to allocate land for the proposed facility and expressed interest in developing a comprehensive partnership with UN-Habitat.