Indian telcos bet on AI networks to drive revenue growth, infras upgrades
The study found that 67 per cent of Indian respondents "strongly agree" that AI-driven network services will be the primary driver of revenue growth over the next three to five years
Shivani Shinde
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Indian telecommunications and network service providers are among the most optimistic globally regarding the financial upside of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a recent survey by high-speed connectivity leader Ciena. The study found that 67 per cent of Indian respondents “strongly agree” that AI-driven network services will be the primary driver of revenue growth over the next three to five years. Market research firm Censuswide conducted the study between July 13 and 23, surveying 100 respondents in each of 12 key markets, including India, the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom. Beyond revenue expectations, Indian operators also expressed an urgent need to modernise physical infrastructure to support heavy AI workloads. Consequently, a majority of them are are prioritising immediate upgrades to infrastructure.
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First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 9:48 PM IST