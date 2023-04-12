close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Acer launches new gaming laptop 'Predator Helios 16' at Rs 199,990 in India

The new laptop is available for purchase on the company's official website and its offline stores

IANS New Delhi
Acer

Acer

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Wednesday launched a new gaming laptop -- Predator Helios 16 powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Series GPU -- in India at a price of Rs 1,99,990.

The new laptop is available for purchase on the company's official website and its offline stores.

"With its cutting-edge technology, top-tier performance, and sleek design, we are confident that the Predator Helios 16 will take gaming to new heights and provide users with an exceptional gaming experience. It is the ultimate powerhouse that gamers or content creators should aspire to have," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, said in a statement.

The new Acer Predator Helios 16 features a 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

Moreover, gamers can enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience with the option to add up to a GeForce RTX 4080 with 175W MGP, up to 32GB of RAM, and high-speed PCIe storage, according to the company.

The new laptop also comes equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease that works together to provide optimal cooling performance for its powerful 13th Gen Intel CPU.

Also Read

Acer unveils AMD Ryzen 7000 processor powered Nitro gaming laptops: Details

Acer launches new 16-inch OLED laptop 'Swift Edge' in India: Details here

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Acer Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors launched: Details here

Acer launches new laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in India

Realme Narzo N55 launched in India today at 12 pm, starting price Rs 10,999

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G first sale today: Everything you need to know

Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum cleaner launched at Rs 65,900

Samsung Galaxy S23 series sales 1.4 times more than S22 in India

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

It also has a customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, a Mini LED per-key backlit keyboard, and more.

Topics : Acer | Laptops

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

OpenAI will pay people to highlight vulnerabilities in bot ChatGPT

ChatGPT
2 min read

WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report

WhatsApp
2 min read

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Apple market share in Indian PC market to go up in 2023, say analysts

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

OnePlus 9 5G available at discounted price in India: Details here

OnePlus 9 5G
2 min read

This stock has zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read

HDFC Bank says it will raise $6 billion in debt over next one year

HDFC Bank
1 min read

IMF cuts FY24 India growth forecast to 5.9% as global banking crisis weighs

IMF, International Monetary Fund
4 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon