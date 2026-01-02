Friday, January 02, 2026 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCL unveils Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet with paper-like display and AI tools

Chinese electronics brand TCL has unveiled the Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet. The company describes it as an e-note device designed to offer a paper-like writing and reading experience, similar to products such as the reMarkable Paper Pro and Kindle Scribe. It uses TCL’s proprietary NXTPAPER display technology and features a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16.7-million-colour display, and adaptive brightness. The tablet also includes a range of AI-powered tools focused on note-taking, organisation and productivity.

TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER: Details

The Note A1 NXTPAPER uses TCL’s NXTPAPER Pure display technology, which is designed to reduce glare and eye strain while maintaining colour accuracy. The 11.5-inch screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a matte, paper-like surface intended to mimic the feel of real paper. TCL said that the display is TUV-certified for eye comfort and limits harmful blue light output, while still supporting full-colour visuals rather than monochrome e-ink.
 
For writing and sketching, the tablet supports the T-Pen Pro stylus, which offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, dual tips and low-latency input. The company said that the writing experience is designed to feel closer to pen-on-paper, with subtle resistance and improved precision for handwriting and drawing. Handwritten notes can also be converted into editable text.

The tablet includes a range of AI-powered tools aimed at productivity. These include real-time transcription, translation, writing assistance, and summarisation, as well as an “Inspiration Space” designed to organise notes and ideas. TCL says these tools are designed to work locally on the device where possible, rather than relying entirely on cloud processing.
 
In terms of hardware, the Note A1 NXTPAPER features an 8,000mAh battery, 256GB of internal storage, and a slim aluminium body measuring 5.5mm in thickness and weighing around 500 grams. The device supports split-screen multitasking, allowing users to read and write simultaneously, and works with a range of document formats including PDF, Word, 
EPUB and MOBI.
 
TCL says the Note A1 NXTPAPER will be available initially in the US, with wider availability planned later.

