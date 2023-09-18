OnePlus announces Pad Go tablet, schedules launch for October 6: Details

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus on September 18 announced the Pad Go, an India-exclusive tablet scheduled for launch on October 6. OnePlus said the tablet would bring the OnePlus ecosystem to the larger user-base without them having to compromise with the overall user experience or design. It essentially is a hint that the upcoming tablet would be priced lesser than the OnePlus Pad, which was launched in the country earlier this year.

“This strategic addition underscores our steadfast dedication to innovation, exemplifying our enduring commitment to 'Never Settle'. The tablet extends the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience to the masses and will make the big-screen entertainment all the more immersive and affordable,” said OnePlus in a press note.

OnePlus said the Pad Go would get the same design as the OnePlus Pad. This includes the curved-edge design, the distinctive green tone, and the centred-camera layout.





Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 series: Delivery times of some models slip to Nov in India

“We have consciously retained key design elements to establish a unified visual identity throughout the Pad series,” said OnePlus. “The rear design of the OnePlus Pad Go artfully blends two distinct shades of green, complemented by a collage of textures, featuring both a bright matte metal and glossy finish. This union results in a striking visual impression, setting the 'Twin Mint' hue apart and introducing a refreshing aesthetic to the tablet market.”

Since the OnePlus Pad Go is said to be based on the OnePlus Pad, let’s take a look at the latter’s specifications:

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the tablet sports a 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) screen of 500nits typical brightness level and 144Hz refresh rate. It is a screen of 7:5 aspect ratio with support for Dolby Vision. The tablet boasts 2.5D rounded edges, 6.54mm bezel, and 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The frame is made of aluminium alloy and has a centred circular camera on the back. The tablet is offered with 12GB RAM, supported by OnePlus RAM-Vita technology.

Also Read OnePlus Pad review: Promising tablet let down by limitations in Android OS Realme Pad 2 review: Big screen companion good for routine everyday chores Xiaomi Pad 6 review: Good for gaming, learning, and everything in between OnePlus Nord 3 5G review: Premium OnePlus experience in midrange smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here Honor 90 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here Xiaomi India launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 in partnership with Amazon HTech debuts Honor 90 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs, and more After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India Apple introduces Watch Ultra 2 powered by S9 chip: Know details here

For ecosystem play, the Pad supports seamless connection with OnePlus smartphones running the latest version of OxygenOS. It can automatically connect to the internet through the phone. The tablet is powered by a 9510mAh battery, supported by 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging. According to the company, the fully charged tablet can last up to 14.5 hours of video watching and one month on standby mode. It comes in halo green colour.