Honor 90 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

The Honor 90 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select retail stores. The smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB on-board storage configurations at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999. The smartphone is available with introductory offers, which brings down the effective cost of ownership to Rs 27,999 onwards. Below are the details:

Honor 90 5G: Introductory offers

HTech is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 in bank offers, which is available on credit, debit, and equated monthly instalment transaction through ICICI Bank and SBI cards. Additionally, the company is offering a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on top of trade-in value to customers looking to upgrade in exchange for their old smartphones. Fresh in the introductory offers is an Rs 5,000 discount coupon, which is offered in lieu of Honor-branded wireless earbuds that was initially offered as a bundle device.





Your voice matters! As a customer-centric team, we've listened to your feedback and acted on it.



For our



For our #HONOR90 FIRST SALE OFFER, we're switching gears! Instead of TWS, we're giving you DIRECT COUPON/DISCOUNT worth Rs. 5000.

The Honor 90 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display of fullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new Honor 90 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. The smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with Honor MagicOS 7.1 interface layered on top. The Honor 90 5G smartphone sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensing camera. Honor 90 5G features a 50MP sensor on the front that the company said supports 4K video recording. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, supported by a 30W fast wired charger.