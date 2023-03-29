close

IKODOO launches Amazon-exclusive Buds One, Buds Z wireless earphones

The IKODOO Buds One will be available at Rs 4,999 and the IKODOO Buds Z will be available at Rs 999, exclusively on Amazon India, from March 31

IKODOO Buds One

IKODOO Buds One

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:27 AM IST
Consumer technology brand IKODOO forayed in to India’s wireless audio accessory market with the launch of its maiden wireless earbuds named Buds One and Buds Z. The IKODOO Buds One will be available at Rs 4,999 and the IKODOO Buds Z will be available at Rs 999, exclusively on Amazon India, from March 31.
“IKODOO, with core brand values of Technology, Art and Lifestyle, was born with a mission to popularise high-end audio technology and serve the younger generation who love music around the world. We are a truly global company with localised operations in India; our R&D and supply chain centre is in China and our Brand Marketing and Design Centre is in the United States. Furthermore, we have a very intrinsic partner – Vifa Sound, a leading sound brand, based in Europe,” said Tanmay Das, Vice President, IKODOO.

IKODOO Buds One
The wireless earbuds are said to support active noise cancellation technology, which is touted to filter out frequencies above 50 db. Besides, the earbuds support wind noise reduction, environment noise cancelling, and anti-wind technology. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It is rated for 27 hours on-battery time and supports wireless charging. The earbuds are powered by a large 13.4 dynamic audio driver. The earbuds come with supplementary smartphone app, which enables Find My Buds feature beside other utilities.

IKODOO Buds Z
These wireless earbuds are touted as a lightweight. These support artificial intelligence-based environmental noise cancellation that filters ambient noise during voice calls. Besides, the earbuds support three-dimensional soundstage effect and these are rated for up to 28 hours battery life. There is support for fast charging.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 6:19 AM IST

