IKODOO launches Amazon-exclusive Buds One, Buds Z wireless earphones

“IKODOO, with core brand values of Technology, Art and Lifestyle, was born with a mission to popularise high-end audio technology and serve the younger generation who love music around the world. We are a truly global company with localised operations in India; our R&D and supply chain centre is in China and our Brand Marketing and Design Centre is in the United States. Furthermore, we have a very intrinsic partner – Vifa Sound, a leading sound brand, based in Europe,” said Tanmay Das, Vice President, IKODOO.

Consumer technology brand IKODOO forayed in to India’s wireless audio accessory market with the launch of its maiden wireless earbuds named Buds One and Buds Z. The IKODOO Buds One will be available at Rs 4,999 and the IKODOO Buds Z will be available at Rs 999, exclusively on Amazon India, from March 31.