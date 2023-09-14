HTech debuts Honor 90 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs, and more

Chinese smartphone brand Honor’s India partner HTech on September 14 debuted the Honor 90 5G. Offered in Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Midnight Black colours, The Honor 90 5G will be available for purchase on September 18 on the e-commerce platform Amazon India and offline at select stores. The smartphone will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Both the models will be available with introductory offers, including Rs 3,000 cashback on select bank cards and Rs 2,000 additional exchange bonus on trade-in deal.

Honor 90 5G: Specifications





The Honor 90 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display of fullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. HTech said the phone has a 93.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage, powers the phone. The smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with Honor MagicOS 7.1 interface layered on top.

The Honor 90 5G smartphone sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 200-megapixel main camera of an f/1.9 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensing camera. On the front, the Honor 90 5G features a 50MP sensor that the company said supports 4K video recording. Honor said the phone’s camera is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for features such as vlog assistant. The Honor 90 5G packs a 5,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, supported by 66W fast wired charger.