Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

HTech debuts Honor 90 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs, and more

The Honor 90 5G marks the return of Chinese brand Honor to the Indian smartphone market in partnership with home-grown start-up HTech

Honor 90 5G, Honor smartphone launch, honor, honor smartphone, Honor 90 series

The Honor 90 5G smartphone sports a triple-camera setup on the rear

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Honor’s India partner HTech on September 14 debuted the Honor 90 5G. Offered in Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Midnight Black colours, The Honor 90 5G will be available for purchase on September 18 on the e-commerce platform Amazon India and offline at select stores. The smartphone will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Both the models will be available with introductory offers, including Rs 3,000 cashback on select bank cards and Rs 2,000 additional exchange bonus on trade-in deal.

Honor 90 5G: Specifications

The Honor 90 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display of fullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. HTech said the phone has a 93.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage, powers the phone. The smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with Honor MagicOS 7.1 interface layered on top.

Also Read: After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

The Honor 90 5G smartphone sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 200-megapixel main camera of an f/1.9 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensing camera. On the front, the Honor 90 5G features a 50MP sensor that the company said supports 4K video recording. Honor said the phone’s camera is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for features such as vlog assistant. The Honor 90 5G packs a 5,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, supported by 66W fast wired charger.

Also Read

HTech to launch Honor 90 5G smartphone today: Livestream, expected specs

Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Smartphone sales may contract this year again, improved quality to blame

Premium smartphone sales soar as Amazon India bets on 5G, tier-2+ markets

After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

Apple introduces Watch Ultra 2 powered by S9 chip: Know details here

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: How the two lines stand against each other

Sony launches Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED TV in India: Price, specs

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

Topics : Honor Chinese smartphones smartphones

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon