Dell launches AI-enhanced Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop: Know price, specs

US-based PC maker Dell on April 25 launched in India the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Dell said the Alienware x16 R2 is enhanced by artificial intelligence for performance optimised for both gamers and content creators. The laptop boasts a full metal chassis and sports a 16-inch QHD+ display of 240Hz refresh rate. Below are the details:

Alienware x16 R2: Price and availability

Price: Rs 2,86,990 onwards

The Alienware x16 R2 is now available for purchase on Dell online store, Dell exclusive stores, and select retail outlets. Additionally, the laptop is available on e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Alienware x16 R2: Details

The Alienware x16 R2 is offered with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processors, both configurable with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series discrete graphics – up to 16GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. The laptop boasts up to 32GB LP-DDR5X RAM and up to 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Since the laptop is powered by Intel’s AI chips with dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), Dell said, the laptop offers AI-accelerated performance for calculating realistic physics for games and accurate sound effect triggers. Additionally, it offers high-end graphic rendering capabilities for editing.

The Alienware x16 R2 has a 16-inch QHD+ display in a 16:10 aspect ratio, boasting up to 240 Hz refresh rate. Among the core upgrades over the predecessor is the new FHD camera, which features an IR sensor for facial recognition.