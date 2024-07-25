HMD debuts Crest series 5G smartphones in India with focus on repairability

Both the devices will be available for purchase on e-commerce platform Amazon India besides the company's official website.

As for the introductory offer, HMD Crest and Crest Max will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively on Amazon Specials.

HMD Crest: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED

Processor: Unisoc T760

OS: Android 14

RAM: 12GB RAM (6GB Fixed + 6GB Virtual)

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 33W

HMD Crest Max: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED

Processor: Unisoc T760

OS: Android 14

RAM: 16GB RAM (8GB Fixed + 8GB Virtual)

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 64MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 33W