Tech wrap Jul 24: Apple Watch for kids, Galaxy Z Fold 6 sale, Meta AI, more

Apple Watch 'For Your Kids' now available in India

Apple has launched the Apple Watch “For Your Kids” in India. The security-and-privacy focused Kids features are now available with select Apple Watches. It allows users to set it up with cellular connectivity for their kids, even if they do not have their own iPhone. The feature will allow kids to text, make a call while parents can keep a track of where they are. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 along with new Samsung wearables set for sale today

Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable devices are now on sale in India alongside new ecosystem products such as the Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung launched these devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 and the devices have been available for pre-order in the region with offers.

US-based social media giant Meta is bringing new features and more language support to its Meta AI chatbot. In a press note released by the company, Meta stated that Meta AI across all the Meta-owned social media apps, including Instagram and Facebook, will be available in seven new languages including Hindi. Additionally, the artificial intelligence powered chatbot is getting new generative and creative tools for personalised image generation and solving more complex problems.

Apple has released iOS 18 developer beta four for eligible iPhone models. The new platform update brings several new improvements and changes, including new camera settings, icon redesigns, and wider Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging support. There is no sign of Apple Intelligence yet on the new beta version, but Apple is expected to start testing the new artificial intelligence-powered features soon.

Finnish mobile phone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is planning to launch its maiden smartphone series, called Crest, in India on July 25. The mid-range series is expected to comprise of two models, the Crest and the Crest Max 5G. HMD announced the launch in a post on X.

Amazon has announced updates for its streaming platform Prime Video with generative artificial intelligence (Gen-AI) powered personalised recommendations feed and new features. In the revamped interface, it will be easier to find content to watch and the process will be more streamlined. There will be no additional cost to the membership of the platform. The improvements are rolling out widely and will be available to all in the upcoming days across all devices.

Adobe has announced new Firefly tools for Illustrator and Photoshop, empowering users to create and edit in more imaginative ways. The American software company has revealed that Illustrator and Photoshop will incorporate several AI-powered tools and workflow enhancements to accelerate tasks.

Apple Music on iPhones will reportedly get Apple Intelligence-powered features with iOS 18 update. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new iOS 18 developer beta four contains a line of code that suggests that soon Apple Music users will get the ability to generate AI artworks for playlists.

YouTube Music is introducing revamped artist pages on Android and iOS. According to 9to5Google, after the redesign, the name of the artist is left-aligned accompanying the subscriber count and the follow button. The new update makes the app layout compact and easier to navigate.

The Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify is developing a “much better version” of its service. According to The Verge, Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, announced during the quarterly earnings call on July 23 that the company is working on a new subscription tier offering superior benefits to the existing premium plan.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported second-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, boosted by demand for cloud-computing services and advertising on its search engine.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., the cybersecurity company at the center of massive global IT outages, said that a bug in a safety mechanism allowed flawed data to go out to customers in a botched update, causing last week’s meltdown.