Western Digital launches portable HDDs in up to 6TB storage capacities

Priced at Rs 15,299 onwards, the 2.5-inch hard disk drives with up to 6TB storage are now available in India on Western Digital Store, select e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets

WD My Passport and SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD 6TB HDD

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Western Digital (WD) has announced 2.5-inch portable hard disk drives (HDD) in up to 6TB storage capacity across its WD, WD Black and SanDisk Professional line up. The WD My Passport portable HDD line and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD in 6TB storage capacities are now available in India.

“We are excited to introduce the world’s first 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard drive, in India, which is an incredible technological achievement. We understand the storage requirements can be different, so, we are happy to bring these high-capacity portable drives to our multiple brands,” said Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales at Western Digital India said.
WD and Sandisk Professional 6TB HDD: Price and availability
  • WD My Passport: Rs 15,499
  • WD My Passport Works with USB-C: Rs 15,999
  • WD Elements: Rs 15,299
  • SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD: Rs 20,999
All new 6TB hard disks from Western Digital are available on Western Digital Store, select e-commerce platforms, and at select retail outlets.

WD and Sandisk Professional 6TB HDD: Details

For the WD My Passport line, the company said that the new HDDs are compact, slim and ready to use out of the box. The My Passport Ultra drive boast USB type-C interface and a metal design. For data protection, the WD My Passport line offers password protection with 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) hardware encryption. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colours.

The SanDisk Professional’s G-DRIVE ArmorATD drive offers a more rugged construction. The company said that the drive comes with an all-terrain resistance and shock protection up to 1m. The hard disk is rated IP54 for dust and water resistance and comes with crush resistance up to 1000lbs.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

