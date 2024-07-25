Jio Things launches MediaTek-powered 4G Android Cluster, Module for 2W EVs

Jio Things, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has collaborated with the Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek to offer Android-powered Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module with 4G connectivity for electric two-wheeler (2W) vehicles. JioThings said its collaboration with MediaTek for smart cluster and module for 2W will “revolutionise” electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the country.

Jio Things in a press note said that by collaborating with MediaTek it aims at "providing seamless digital experiences to the 2-wheeler users" and reduce the time to market for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“Jio Things is pleased to collaborate with MediaTek to revolutionise the Mobility industry with our 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, App Suite and Smart Module solutions. This collaboration firms up our commitment towards India-led global innovation and enhancing customer experiences in IoT technology, integrating MediaTek's advanced chipset with our cutting-edge digital solutions to set new benchmarks offering seamless performance and unparalleled customer experience tailored for the future of mobility," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms.

“Our collaboration with Jio Things on the two-wheeler Smart Digital Cluster powered by MediaTek strengthens our commitment to innovation in both the IoT and automotive sectors. This cluster aligns with our vision for the future of two-wheeler smart dashboards,” said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President, MediaTek.

JioThings Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module: Details

The company said that the Jio Things smart digital cluster is based on AvniOS, an Android Open Source Project (AOSP)-based operating system. MediaTek chipset powered Smart Digital Cluster and Android-based OS enables real-time data analytics, customisable interfaces, voice controls, and integration with vehicle controllers. It also offers IoT (Internet of Things) enabled charging infrastructure and Smart Battery Management System, specifically optimised for two wheeler EVs.

With Jio Things' Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module, customers will have access to “Jio Automotive App Suite'' which includes services like "Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR", and more.