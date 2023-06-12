HTC announces enterprise-centric Vive Focus 3 VR headset in India: Details



“The new All-In-One Vive Focus 3 is the ultimate solution for business VR, combining outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio and next level inside-out tracking and controllers,” said HTC Vive in a statement. Taiwan-based virtual reality gears maker HTC on Monday announced its enterprise-centric Vive Focus 3 headset and related dedicated professional tools in India. The VR headset boasts a 5K resolution display of 120-degree field-of-view as standard.



The Vive Focus 3 has 5K resolution (dual 2.5K displays) of 90Hz refresh rate and an ultra-wide 120-degree FoV. The display’s fast-switching panel uses real RGB subpixels to eliminate the screen door effect. The Vive Focus 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform, which is said to deliver twice the CPU and GPU performance and 11x the AI processing compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile XR Platform predecessor, which powers the original Vive Focus.



HTC said the Vive Focus 3 has new open-back speakers featuring a pair of dual drivers. These speakers are contact-free, which means users can maintain environmental awareness while staying immersed in VR. For privacy, there is a special audio privacy setting to reduce the risk of sound being overheard by people nearby in VR meetings. According to HTC, the Vive Focus 3 delivers superior comfort, with a new strap design, balanced weight distribution, and an intelligently designed curved battery pack, which is swappable. The Vive Focus 3’s battery pack supports quick charge – 50 per cent battery from 30 minutes of charging.

HTC said the Vive Focus 3 uses an AI powered inside-out tracking algorithm for precise tracking. It comes with redesigned controllers, which are said to be one of the lightest 6 dof controllers on the market that last for 15 hours on a single charge. HTC would roll out hand tracking support for these controllers in the future.

