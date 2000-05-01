Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

Japanese electronics maker Sony on Friday launched in India the HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos sound bar. Featuring a vertical surround engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the device is said to deliver a three-dimensional sound experience by positioning sound in vertical space. The S-Force PRO creates cinematic surround sound, with audio emerging from both sides, the company said.

As for the introductory offer, Sony is offering a discount of Rs 14,990 on purchasing the optional rear speaker with the sound bar and subwoofer. Customers will get an additional Rs 4,000 off from Sony if the sound bar is purchased along with the Bravia 108cm (43) and above televisions.

The HT-S2000 is priced at Rs 42,990. It will be available for purchase from June 9 at all Sony retail stores and ShopatSC portal, besides select electronic stores and e-commerce websites such as Amazon India and Flipkart.