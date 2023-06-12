TCL launches T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in India: Details here



In the inaugural offers, TCL is offering coupons worth Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 and bank discounts of Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 on the 43-inch and 55-inch models, respectively. These coupons are offered to customers participating in the TCL quiz available only on Amazon India. Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL on Monday launched in India the TCL T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. The Google TV platform-based TCL T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch with price starting at Rs 38,990. The TCL T6G range of smart televisions are available for purchase on Amazon India and Flipkart. TCL is offering inaugural discounts and offers on the televisions that are available until June 15 on both the e-commerce platforms.



“We are excited to launch yet another ultra-premium offering in the Indian market. T6G focuses on enhanced connectivity, personalized content and the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience with adaptive sound. We are confident that this offering will be a game-changer for tech-savvy consumers,” said Philip Xia, CEO, TCL. On Flipkart, the company is offering coupons worth Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 and a bank offer of Rs 4,000 on the 43-inch and 50-inch models. Here, the coupons are offered to customers participating in the TCL quiz available on Flipkart.

TCL T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV: Features

The T6G range of smart televisions supports 4K resolution display with support for Dolby Vision. Besides, there is support for HDR10+ and MEMC algorithm for frame interpolation, which reduces motion blur and image tearing. For gamers, the T6G is AMD Free sync technology compatible – augments gameplay at any frame rate. Audio is covered by Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for virtualized 3D sound experience. Powered by Google TV platform, the televisions come with Google Watchlist, Google Photos, Google Kids and Ok Google features.