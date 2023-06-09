close

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

LG introduced the Gram series laptops powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in January

BS Web Team New Delhi
LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
LG India announced on Friday that its Gram series laptops would arrive in India on June 14. These laptops will have exceptional performance and an ultra-slim design, said the company in a statement.
“We are incredibly excited to introduce the highly anticipated Gram series, meticulously crafted for a seamless user experience," said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India. "The launch would signify a new era of excellence in the realm of laptops, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. This new series surely embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation."

LG 2023 Gram series: Details
LG introduced two Gram series laptop models, the Gram UltraSlim and Gram Style, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in January. The Gram UltraSlim, as the name suggests, is the brand's thinnest Gram laptop to date. It is 10.99mm in thickness and features a 15.6-inch OLED display with an anti-glare low-reflection coating. The laptop is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core processor, though LG has not specified which one.

The LG Gram Style, which comes in 16-inch and 14-inch sizes, has a different design compared to the rest of the lineup. The laptops in the Gram Style boast unique glass design, which changes colour depending on the lighting. They also have a hidden trackpad with haptic feedback, similar to the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but this one has soft LED backlighting.
The Style models also have OLED displays. The 16-inch model has a display of 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the 14-inch model has a display of 90Hz refresh rate. Besides these models, there is a refresh of the models in the existing line that comes in 14, 15, 16, and 17-inch screen sizes. The larger 16-inch and 17-inch screen models include Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics.

Of the above lot, LG is expected to launch the 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch models in India on June 14.
First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

