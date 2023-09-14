After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

After starting the production of the iPhone 15, Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 15 Plus in India next quarter, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday. The phone will be produced at the Foxconn facility near Chennai.

The tech giant launched the iPhone 15 series on Tuesday, with a faster chip and a lighter titanium body for the Pro models, among other updates. The company has already started manufacturing the iPhone 15 at the Foxconn plant, which will allow it to sell an assembled-in-India iPhone right from the launch stage.

It already manufactures iPhone 13, 14 and 14 Plus models in India.

However, The ET report added that the company is not looking to produce the iPhone Pro series here and will import the iPhone Plus model until its production starts. Notably, the company has factored in 22 per cent import duties on smartphones; thus, the price of the new phones in India is among the highest globally.

The report quoted a person saying that the company is looking to double its India sales next quarter. For this, it will also introduce price cuts on iPhone 13 and 14 models. Apple is also expecting record sales in the October-December quarter.

"Still, Apple is expecting to double sales in India in the next quarter with these new launches, making it a record quarter for the company," an executive said in India.

India will feature in the first phase of the global availability, along with 40 other countries, on September 22.

According to experts, older models will drive the majority of sales in India in the next quarter.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: India pricing and availability details

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. Both smartphones will be available for pre-order in 40 countries and regions, including India, on September 15, with availability beginning September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: What's new

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max boast aerospace-grade titanium frames with brushed texture and contoured edges. These are the first iPhone models to get a customisable Action button, which replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent. Apple said the new customisable Action button would offer additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight, activating voice memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier, or using Shortcuts for more options.

Imaging is one of the core features of the Pro line, and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max get plenty of upgrades in this department. Both smartphones bring a 48MP main camera with sensor-shift OIS. Apple said it had upgraded the sensor to support 24MP resolution in default settings. Paired with the main camera is a 12MP telephoto lens for optical zoom capabilities – 3x on the Pro and 5x on the Pro Max. Rounding off the rear camera system is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which doubles up as a macro lens for close-up shots.