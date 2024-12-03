Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India: Price, specs

iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India: Price, specs

Starting at Rs 54,999, the iQOO 13 is now available for pre-booking on iQOO's official website and will be available for purchase from December 11

iQOO 13

iQOO 13

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the smartphone focuses on performance and gaming, offering features like graphics upscaling, frame rate interpolation, and more. It also introduces a "Monster Halo" light effect around the rear camera module, which doubles as a notification indicator.
 
iQOO 13: Price and variants
 
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999
Colours: Legend Edition (White), Nardo Grey
 
Availability and introductory offers
  The iQOO 13 is available for pre-booking on iQOO’s official website. Pre-booking on Amazon begins December 5. Customers who pre-book can purchase the device starting December 10, while the open sale begins December 11 on iQOO’s website, Amazon, Vivo Exclusive stores, and select retail outlets.
 
 
Pre-booking benefits:

More From This Section

Lava Yuva 4

Lava launches Yuva 4 budget smartphone at Rs 6,999 onwards: Specifications

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite launched: Price, specs, unboxing

HMD Fusion

HMD Fusion debuts in India with modular Smart Outfits at Rs 17,999: Details

Vivo Y300

Vivo Y300, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, launched: Price, specs

OPPO Find X8 Pro

Find X8 series: OPPO launches MediaTek-powered Android flagships in India

  • 12 months of extended warranty
  • Complimentary iQOO TWS 1e wireless earbuds
Introductory offers:
  • Bank discount: Rs 3000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards
Exchange bonus:
  • Rs 3000 for non-Vivo/iQOO devices
  • Rs 5000 for Vivo and iQOO devices
No-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs): Available for up to 9 months
 
iQOO 13: Details
  Display
  The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
 
Performance
  The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with the proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q2 for improved gaming performance. Game enhancement features include:
  • 2K Game Super Resolution for improved graphics
  • 144 fps frame interpolation for smoother gameplay
Cameras
The smartphone has a triple-camera system:
  • 50MP ultra-wide camera
  • 50MP main
  • 50MP telephoto camera
  • The front camera is a 32MP sensor.
Battery and charging
  The Indian variant features a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, while the Chinese variant launched in October has a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery.
 
Durability and software
  The smartphone is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It is guaranteed four Android updates and five years of security updates.
 
iQOO 13: Specifications
 
  • Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, LTPO
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired fast charging
  • Operating system: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
  • Updates: 4 Android updates, 5 years of security updates
  • Protection: IP68/IP69

Also Read

iQOO 13

iQOO 13 to be launched today in India: Where to watch and what to expect

Tech Wrap December 2

Tech wrap Dec 2: iQOO 13 launch, Samsung One UI 7, Apple iPhone 17, more

Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13 and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13 among smartphones launching in India soon

iQOO 13

iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on Dec 3: What to expect

iQOO 13

iQOO confirms 4-year OS and 5-year security updates for upcoming flagship

Topics : iQOO Chinese smartphones Flagship smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon