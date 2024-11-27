Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO confirms 4-year OS and 5-year security updates for upcoming flagship

iQOO confirms 4-year OS and 5-year security updates for upcoming flagship

Set to launch in India on December 3, the iQOO 13 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Chinese brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will boot FunTouch OS 15

iQOO 13

iQOO 13

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced that the iQOO 13 smartphone will get the company’s longest ever software support. Set to launch on December 3 in India, iQOO 13 will be powered by Vivo’s Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 user interface. The company said that the upcoming flagship smartphone will get four generations of Android updates and five years of security updates.
 
Earlier, iQOO confirmed that the iQOO 13 will feature a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools for both imaging and utility. Additionally, the smartphone will get support for Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature. Some of the AI-features include AI Photo Enhance for automatically enhancing image quality, AI Super Document for removing shadows and blurs from scanned documents, Screen Translation for translating on-screen text and Lice Transcribe feature for converting speech to text in real time. Apart from AI features, FunTouch OS 15 introduces design changes with new app icon styles, new animations, as well as faster and more consistent touch optimisation.
 
 
Last week, the company also unveiled specification details of the upcoming flagship smartphone. Launched in China last month, the Indian variant of the smartphone will boast similar specs to the Chinese model, but will house a smaller battery.
 
iQOO 13 Indian variant: Details
 
The iQOO 13 smartphone will feature a 2K resolution AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, enabling dynamic refresh rate adjustments. It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, supported by a secondary Supercomputing Chip Q2 designed to enhance gaming performance. Key gaming features include 2K Game Super Resolution for upscaling in-game graphics and 144 fps game frame interpolation for smoother gameplay.

More From This Section

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI, GenAI next major game changers; will remain impactful: NTT executive

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What to expect from upcoming flagship smartphone

Search on ChatGPT app for iOS

ChatGPT update enables Search shortcut on iPhone: What is it, how it works

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus Open receives Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 in India: What's new

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO unveils Reno 13 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350: What's new

For photography, the device will sport a triple-camera system led by a 50MP Sony IMX 921 sensor, complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will get a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast wired charging. Notably, the Chinese variant includes a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery.
 
In terms of design, the iQOO 13 will feature a “Monster Halo” lighting effect around the camera module, which doubles as dynamic alerts for calls, messages, and charging status. The smartphone will launch in India with two colour options: Nardo Grey, inspired by Italian racetracks, and a Legend Edition sporting BMW Motorsport’s iconic tri-colour stripe.
 
iQOO 13 Indian variant: Specifications
  • Display: 2K resolution AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, flat screen, LTPO
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • Operating System: Android 15-based
  • Support: 4 software update + 5-year security update
  • Protection: IP68/IP69

Also Read

iQOO 13

iQOO 13 phone set to launch in India on Dec 3 with these specifications

Realme GT 7 Pro, oppo Find X8, iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Vivo X200

Realme GT 7 Pro to OPPO Find X8 series: Check top 5 upcoming smartphones

Tech Wrap November 12

Tech wrap Nov 12: Dyson Purifier, iQOO 13 in Nardo Grey, Gemini Live, more

iQOO 13 in Nardo Grey colour

iQOO 13 to get racetrack-inspired 'Nardo Grey' colour in India: Details

Tech Wrap November 8

Tech wrap Nov 8: Beats x Kim special edition, Sony PS5 Pro, Google Gemini

Topics : iQOO Chinese smartphones Flagship smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon