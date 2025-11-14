Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePus 15 sale starts in India: Check price, introductory offers, specs

OnePlus 15 sales begin in India with bank discounts, exchange bonuses and no-interest EMI options at launch. It is priced at Rs 72,999 onwards in India

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India. The device starts at Rs 72,999 and is now available for purchase with several introductory offers, including bank discounts, exchange bonuses and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options. 
 
The OnePlus 15 is also the first smartphone in India to debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It houses a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the phone includes a triple 50MP rear camera setup with a telephoto lens. The device also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust, water and high-pressure jets. 
 

OnePlus 15: India pricing and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 72,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999
Colours: Colours: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, Infinite Black

OnePlus 15: Availability 

OnePlus 15 is now available for purchase in India at the company’s website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Customers looking to purchase the smartphone offline can get it at OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others. 

OnePlus 15: Introductory offers

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 15 can avail the following offers:
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card (Rs 3,500 discount on full swipe payment and Rs 4000 off on EMI transactions)
  • Exchange offers: Up to Rs 4000 trade-in credit on exchanging select OnePlus devices and Rs 2000 credit on other devices.
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months on select credit cards
It should also be noted that Bank offers can not be clubbed with exchange offer.

OnePlus 15: Accessories

Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus has launched new accessories including magnetic-compatible cases in Sandstone finish, a hole-pattern design, and an Aramid Fiber case — all featuring built-in magnetic rings for MagSafe-compatible accessories. 
  For screen protection, OnePlus has introduced an AR Anti-Reflecting Tempered Glass, which the company says reduces reflections to under one percent.

OnePlus 15: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 2772x1272 (QHD+) resolution, 1800nits brightness (HBM), 165Hz refresh rate
  • Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra/Ultra+
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/ UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 primary (OIS) + 50MP telephoto with 35x zoom (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX709 (AF)
  • Battery: 7300mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K
  • Thickness: 0.81cm (Sand Storm)
  • Weight: 211g (Sand Storm)

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

