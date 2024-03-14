Sensex (    %)
                             
MSI Claw handheld gaming device launched in India at Rs 88990: Details here

The MSI Claw is offered in two processors variants, Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 5, with based model starting at Rs 88,990

MSI Claw

MSI Claw

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronic brand MSI has launched the Claw, its inaugural handheld gaming device, in India. Announced at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in January, the MSI claw is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. In India, MSI is offering the Claw in two processors – Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 5. Below are the details:
MSI Claw: Price and variants
  • Claw with Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H): Rs 96,990 onwards
  • Claw with Intel Core Ultra 5 (135H): Rs 88,990
MSI Claw: specifications
The MSI Claw sports a 7-inch fullHD touchscreen of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the handheld gaming device by MSI features Intel XeSS technology for enhancing frames per second (FPS) that the company said makes for a smoother gameplay experience.
For thermals, the Claw has MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology. The handheld gaming device has a 53Wh battery built-in, which the company said can provide two hours battery life in full workload condition.
  • Display: 7-inch FHD touchscreen, IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB, 500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) / Intel Core Ultra 5 (135H)
  • Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 onboard
  • Storage: 1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4
  • OS: Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro
  • Sensor: 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor, Power button with Fingerprint Sensor
  • Ports: 1 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack
  • Battery: 53Wh Lithium Polymer 6-cell
  • Charging: 65W through USB-C
  • Weight: 675g
  • Colour: Black

