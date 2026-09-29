Nothing Headphone 1 Pro unveiled: Triple drivers, precision sound, and more

Nothing has launched its flagship over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1 Pro, with a triple-driver audio system and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). Similar to the company’s first over-ear model, the Headphone 1, which launched last year, the Pro model features a transparent design and uses materials such as glass, titanium and aluminium. The headphones weigh 327 grams and carry an IP52 rating.

Nothing also said that the Headphone 1 Pro offers improved sound, noise cancellation, comfort and connectivity, compared to the standard model.

Nothing Headphone 1 Pro: Availability

The Nothing Headphone 1 Pro is available in Black and White through Nothing’s official web store in the US at $399 (around Rs 38,300).

The company has not yet announced India availability or pricing.

Nothing Headphone 1 Pro: Details

Triple-driver audio system

According to the company, the Headphone 1 Pro uses three drivers for audio output. These include a 40mm dynamic driver designed to handle bass, a precision dynamic driver and an xMEMS driver with a silicone diaphragm for treble frequencies. The headphones also support Hi-Res Audio and codecs including AAC and LDAC.

Nothing has added Dynamic Spatial Audio with head tracking, with five modes including Standard, Studio B by Metropolis Studios, Live House, Club and Concert Hall. The Studio B mode is based on the London recording studio and is intended to reproduce a studio-style listening experience.

The headphones also come with five EQ profiles tuned by Metropolis Studios, covering genres including Neo-Jazz, Rock, UK Rap + Grime, Electronica and Bass. These profiles are available through the EQ Library in the Nothing X app.

ANC gets 10 microphones

The Headphone 1 Pro uses a 10-microphone setup for adaptive active noise cancellation. Nothing claims the system can reduce external noise by up to 46 dB. The headphones have an 8mm silicone layer that helps block sound from leaking out. A two-layer cushion further reduces any remaining sound leakage.

A Switch button on the headphones lets users toggle Flat EQ, while tactile controls are used for physical interaction instead of relying entirely on touch controls.

Design and comfort

The overall design remains similar to the original Headphone 1, but the Headphone 1 Pro gets a glass enclosure on the outside, which Nothing says is scratch resistant. The construction combines lightweight titanium with an aluminium frame.

The headband is 10 per cent wider than the previous model, while the padding has also been made thicker. The ear cups are more flexible and the cushions are softer, according to the Nothing. The headphones weigh 327 grams and carry an IP52 rating.

Connectivity

The Headphone 1 Pro supports Bluetooth 6.1, along with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. It also supports instant setup on Apple devices and dual connectivity, allowing the headphones to remain connected to two devices.

Other features include auto-wear detection and a low-latency mode. The headphones have a claimed connection range of up to 10 metres.

Battery and charging

The Headphone 1 Pro packs a 1,060mAh battery. Nothing claims up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 68 hours with ANC turned off.

The headphones support fast charging through USB-C. Nothing claims that a five-minute charge can provide up to two hours of listening time.

Nothing Headphone 1 Pro: Specifications