close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon India, OnePlus online portal, OnePlus stores, and select retail outlets

BS Web Team
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999. Both the variants are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, OnePlus online portal, OnePlus stores, and select retail stores.
As for the introductory offers, OnePlus is bundling its Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 for free (in limited quantity) with the smartphone on purchases made on OnePlus online, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets. Besides, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus Nord Watch – valid on purchases made between April 12 to April 15 – and Rs 500 – valid on purchases made from April 16 to April 30.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Specifications
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 6.72-inch fullHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with Aderno 619 GPU.

The smartphone has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Camera features include AI scene enhancement, slow motion video, dual video mode, HDR, portrait mode, timelapse and LED flash. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging.
Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, face unlock and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13.1. It comes in pastel lime and chromatic gray colour options.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Watch review: Not perfect, yet makes a good budget smartwatch

OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones unveiled: Know more

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro smart TV, OnePlus 81 Pro keyboard launched in India

OnePlus 11 5G review: A pro-grade phone even if it does not have it in name

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India launch scheduled for Feb 7: Details

Experts caution overlap in DIB legislation, fear regulatory overreach

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here


Alongside the smartphone, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are also available for purchase at Rs 2,999. The earbuds boast a 12.4mm audio driver, active noise cancellation, and fast wired charging.
Topics : OnePlus | OnePlus in India | smartphones

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Tim Cook
3 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

real estate
2 min read

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Oppo foldable phone
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon