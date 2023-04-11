OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

As for the introductory offers, OnePlus is bundling its Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 for free (in limited quantity) with the smartphone on purchases made on OnePlus online, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets. Besides, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus Nord Watch – valid on purchases made between April 12 to April 15 – and Rs 500 – valid on purchases made from April 16 to April 30.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999. Both the variants are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, OnePlus online portal, OnePlus stores, and select retail stores.