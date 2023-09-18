close
Apple iPhone 15 series: Delivery times of some models slip to Nov in India

The delivery times for the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have slipped too, but not too far from the slated availability date

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
The iPhone 15 series is available for pre-order in India with availability set to begin from September 22. However, delivery times have slipped until the first half of November for some models and configurations on the Apple online store.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is a top-end model in the series, is available for pre-order with deliveries now slated for the third week of October for Blue Titanium and Black Titanium colour variants, and second week of November for Natural Titanium and White Titanium colour variants. The delivery times are the same across storage options.
Likewise, the iPhone 15 Pro is available for pre-order with delivery slated for the third week of October across colour variants and storage options. The only exception is the top-end 1TB storage model in White Titanium colour variant, which would be available for pick-up at Apple Store on September 22.
The delivery times for the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have slipped too, but not too far from the slated availability date. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are available for deliveries either late in September or early October.
Launched on September 12, the iPhone 15 series is currently available for pre-order in India. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is available for pre-order in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black colours, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storages. Below are the pricing of each storage variant.
  • iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900
  • iPhone 15 (256GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is available for pre-order in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium colours, and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storages. Below are the pricing of each storage variant.

  • iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900
First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

